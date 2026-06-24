Zendaya made a striking appearance in a fringed dress, alongside her boyfriend.

Léa Michel
@ernestocasillas / Instagram

American actress and producer Zendaya certainly made a splash at her latest public appearance. Alongside her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland, she attended a photocall for the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Madrid. It was a noteworthy appearance, especially since the very private couple was making their first public appearance together on a Spider-Man film red carpet in five years.

A black fringed dress

For the occasion, Zendaya opted for the timeless elegance of the little black dress—with a modern twist. Her version, slit up the leg, featured a fringed hem subtly reminiscent of a spiderweb, a playful nod to the film's universe. She completed her look with a sleek, wet-look hairstyle and sparkling earrings. A look that was both understated and sophisticated, true to her status as a fashion icon.

A perfectly matched duo

Alongside her, Tom Holland also sported a smart outfit perfectly in keeping with the theme. The actor wore a black suit—jacket, trousers, and tie—accented with a bright red shirt, hinting at a darker tone for his character. Hand in hand, the couple presented a close, perfectly coordinated image that immediately charmed fans.

A new chapter for the saga

This appearance kicks off the promotion for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth film in the saga reuniting the two actors, who met on this set. Anticipated by fans worldwide, the film marks a new turning point for the franchise—and, incidentally, confirms the close bond between a couple as closely followed as they are protective of their privacy.

With her fringed black dress and poised demeanor, Zendaya once again proved her impeccable sense of style, while sharing a precious moment with her partner. Blending nods to the film with understated elegance, her appearance is sure to be one of the most talked-about of the year.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
At 28, Michelle Randolph sports a striking beach outfit in this trendy color.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 28, Michelle Randolph sports a striking beach outfit in this trendy color.

American actress and model Michelle Randolph sets the tone for summer. She caused a sensation on Instagram by...

Singer Rita Ora made a striking appearance in a satin dress.

British singer Rita Ora, of Kosovar origin, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram taken at Soho House,...

"I cut off a ton of my hair": Meghan Trainor surprises her family with a new haircut

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor opted for a dramatic hair transformation—and made sure to capture her family's reaction. She...

Kourtney Kardashian makes a splash in a spectacular dress and a new haircut

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian recently made a major comeback in the fashion world. She appeared at the...

Gymnast Livvy Dunne causes a sensation in a patterned beach outfit

Livvy Dunne is making the most of summer. The former American gymnast shared an Instagram video of herself...

In a ruffled top, Katy Perry opts for a retro look inspired by her early days

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry has never been afraid to take risks on stage. During her appearance at the...