Zendaya made a striking appearance in a fringed dress, alongside her boyfriend.

American actress and producer Zendaya certainly made a splash at her latest public appearance. Alongside her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland, she attended a photocall for the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in Madrid. It was a noteworthy appearance, especially since the very private couple was making their first public appearance together on a Spider-Man film red carpet in five years.

A black fringed dress

For the occasion, Zendaya opted for the timeless elegance of the little black dress—with a modern twist. Her version, slit up the leg, featured a fringed hem subtly reminiscent of a spiderweb, a playful nod to the film's universe. She completed her look with a sleek, wet-look hairstyle and sparkling earrings. A look that was both understated and sophisticated, true to her status as a fashion icon.

A perfectly matched duo

Alongside her, Tom Holland also sported a smart outfit perfectly in keeping with the theme. The actor wore a black suit—jacket, trousers, and tie—accented with a bright red shirt, hinting at a darker tone for his character. Hand in hand, the couple presented a close, perfectly coordinated image that immediately charmed fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures Australia (@sonypicturesaus)

A new chapter for the saga

This appearance kicks off the promotion for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the fourth film in the saga reuniting the two actors, who met on this set. Anticipated by fans worldwide, the film marks a new turning point for the franchise—and, incidentally, confirms the close bond between a couple as closely followed as they are protective of their privacy.

With her fringed black dress and poised demeanor, Zendaya once again proved her impeccable sense of style, while sharing a precious moment with her partner. Blending nods to the film with understated elegance, her appearance is sure to be one of the most talked-about of the year.