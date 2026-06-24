In a corseted bodysuit and metallic jacket, singer Kesha dares to rock a look

Léa Michel
@kesha / Instagram

American singer Kesha has never been afraid to take risks on stage. She shared a glimpse of one of her concert looks on Instagram, from her "Freedom Tour." The outfit featured a corseted bodysuit and a metallic jacket, for a decidedly rock 'n' roll look that captivated her fans.

A rock and metallic look

For this concert at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, Kesha opted for a striking stage outfit. She wore a corset-style bodysuit topped with a metallic pink biker jacket adorned with shimmering details. Beige fishnet stockings completed the ensemble. Loose hair and makeup finished off this decidedly rock look, tailor-made for the stage.

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A post shared by Kesha (@kesha)

A strong stage aesthetic

This look comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with Kesha. Since her debut, the artist has cultivated a flamboyant style, blending sequins, metallic fabrics, and a rock 'n' roll spirit. On stage, she fully embodies this powerful image, making each outfit an integral part of her performance. This consistency has helped forge her artistic identity over the years.

On the road with the "Freedom Tour"

This appearance is part of her current tour, the eighth of her career. After completing the first series of dates in the United States, Kesha is preparing to cross the Atlantic for several concerts in Europe, scheduled for July in Ireland and England. This tour confirms her stage presence and her penchant for spectacular performances. Unsurprisingly, her look sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions from her followers.

An artist true to herself

Having burst onto the scene more than fifteen years ago, Kesha has established herself as one of the most unique figures on the pop-rock scene. Between catchy hits and a liberated image, she has never stopped asserting her freedom - a theme that is even reflected in the name of her tour.

With her corseted bodysuit and metallic jacket, Kesha makes an appearance that perfectly reflects her image: rock and confidently assertive. True to her style, she proves once again that the stage is, for her, the ideal playground to express her unique aesthetic. A sure way to delight her ever-present fans.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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