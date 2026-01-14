Before the Australian Open, this tennis player is causing a sensation

With the 2026 Australian Open fast approaching (January 18 to February 1), Amanda Anisimova is attracting a lot of attention – not only for her talent on the court, but also for her media presence. The young American star, ranked number 3 in the world, is displaying renewed confidence after an impressive 2025 season and seems determined to take her game to the next level this year in Melbourne.

A 2025 season full of promise, but marked by regrets.

After winning the tournaments in Doha and China, American tennis player Amanda Anisimova confirmed her status among the best players on the circuit. However, her losses in the Wimbledon and US Open finals against Iga Świątek and Aryna Sabalenka left a bitter taste. These setbacks, however, strengthened her motivation to improve even further.

A serene preparation ahead of the Australian Open

Despite an early exit in Brisbane against Marta Kostyuk, Amanda Anisimova is keeping a cool head. Between training sessions, the player was spotted relaxing alongside Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon, sparking numerous enthusiastic comments on social media. This moment of relaxation symbolizes a balanced preparation, combining focus and a lighthearted approach.

Some rest before AO pic.twitter.com/k5COIuh68v — AnisimovaFan (@FanAnisimova) January 9, 2026

The ambitions of a champion in the making

At 24, Amanda Anisimova is clearly aiming for a Grand Slam title. Her experience, composure, and consistent improvement make her a serious contender for victory in Melbourne. "I want to keep giving myself the means to reach more finals," she says with determination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Kay Victoria (@amandaanisimova)

Amanda Anisimova thus approaches the 2026 season with undiminished ambition and growing maturity. Having overcome the disappointments of 2025, she seems ready to transform her potential into triumph. If success favors players who learn from their failures, then 2026 could well mark a turning point in the young American's career.