At 60, she asserts her right to enjoy the beach without any hang-ups.

While society still imposes an expiration date on women's bodies and subjects them to a veritable dress code, more and more senior women are breaking free from the stereotypical knitted vest and outdated outfits. Determined to enjoy every sunny day as they did in their younger years, they refuse to conform to this imposed modesty and embrace summer in two-piece swimsuits. Sixty-something @ginadrewalowski embodies this carefree summer lifestyle and rivals the sun on the warm sand.

There is no age limit for swimsuits.

If you're afraid of getting older and if society's anti-aging brainwashing has taken hold of you, content creator @ginadrewalowski will quickly dispel your fears and bring you back to reality. This accomplished sixty-something, named Gina, is the radiant opposite of what the world expects of a woman her age. It's impossible to sum her up with a single adjective. However, this joyful soul, who dazzles anyone who lays eyes on her and almost admires herself through a pair of sunglasses, readily flouts the rules governing her wardrobe.

She's worlds apart from the stereotypical "doting granny" who hides away in her cardigans and whose only bestseller is elastic-waisted pants. No, Gina refuses to submit to baseless dictates designed solely to make women feel guilty and present youth as paragons of virtue. While some women, upon reaching menopause, definitively slam the door on skirts above the knee and sleeveless tops, this senior citizen with the dazzling smile gives free rein to her style. On the pavement, she sports outfits that are the antithesis of moderation and modesty. And she maintains this carefree attitude in all circumstances, even on the hot sand, facing a throng of onlookers.

In a video filmed towards the horizon, she sways in a black bikini adorned with gold jewelry, her silver hair styled in waves. A beautiful glimpse of letting go, accompanied by the phrase "the body has no expiration date." She does wear a cardigan, yes, but directly against her skin, offering limited coverage but a liberated look.

Sixty years old and proud of it, a speech worth listening to on repeat

Whether on crowded beaches or in a more urban setting, this content creator, who puts into perspective everything that society has relentlessly demonized, doesn't ask permission to exist. Under her feet, every corner of public space is transformed into a creative playground, an impromptu stage.

By the water's edge, Gina (@ginadrewalowski) sheds the cumbersome seams of her one-piece swimsuit to feel the sea on her skin. In city streets, she abandons the felted soles of Velcro shoes to let the click of vertiginous stilettos resonate. She doesn't try to conform to this imposed discretion: she expresses herself without restraint or censorship. She wears outfits that many women her age have banished from their closets, out of resignation, shame, or lack of confidence. What, for others, seems like taking a risk, for Gina, is a way of life.

Her wardrobe consists mainly of miniskirts, dresses with daring slits or wrap-around cuts, and sculptural bikinis that embrace her figure instead of trapping it. For her, there are no regulated lengths or subtle, strict dress codes. Gina single-handedly reverses years of propaganda promoting eternal youth and proves that old age is neither a series of sacrifices nor an inevitable fate.

Images that prove age is not a burden

Through relentless marketing campaigns, the promotion of cosmetic surgery, and societal pressures , women have come to believe that their bodies could become obsolete one day. Or that they would no longer be able to enjoy the fashion pleasures of their twenties once they turned fifty.

Yet, through her inspiring and unconstrained content, free from all dictates, Gina (@ginadrewalowski) celebrates age. As she says in a video, she's not trying to go back or become a younger version of herself. She simply wants to live her life without restrictions. Because, after all, the age on your ID card doesn't define your personality or the choices you make in front of the mirror.

Wearing a fancy swimsuit or a sequined dress at 60 isn't an expression of regret, nor is it proof of age denial. It's a symbol of a woman who has made the most of the second half of her life. Freedom of expression should never be optional, and Gina beautifully reminds us of that.