Being born in summer: what research on men's mental health suggests

Can the season of our birth truly influence our mental health years later? The question may seem surprising, even bordering on astrology or outlandish theories. Yet, for several years now, researchers have been studying the effects that the prenatal environment and the first weeks of life could have on brain development.

A hypothesis that intrigues scientists

While those born in summer lament never being able to gather all their loved ones to celebrate their birthday, those who turn 60 in winter regret having to stay indoors for this special occasion. Whether born in winter, spring, summer, or autumn, the season of our birth has its share of drawbacks. Beyond the practical and festive aspects, it could also predict our future mental well-being. This is what a rather unusual Canadian study suggests.

The origin of this research is rather unexpected. "The idea for this research came about when I was asked if I believed in horoscopes," explains Mikael Mokkonen, lead author of the study. "I then wondered if there could be a biological basis for their existence, in terms of a link between a person's date of birth and physiological or mental characteristics."

Far from astrological predictions, researchers have focused on a very real scientific question: could the environmental conditions to which a mother is exposed during her pregnancy have lasting consequences on the mental health of her child?

How the season of birth might play a role

The season influences many environmental factors. Sunlight, temperatures, seasonal infections , diet, and vitamin D levels all vary throughout the year. During pregnancy, these factors can potentially affect fetal development.

Some researchers suggest that exposure to certain seasonal factors could contribute to shaping certain aspects of long-term physical or mental health. However, the exact mechanisms remain largely unknown, and the results of studies conducted so far are often contradictory.

What the Canadian study shows

For their research, scientists at Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia analyzed data from 303 young adults with an average age of 26. Participants completed two widely used mental health questionnaires: the PHQ-9, which assesses depressive symptoms, and the GAD-7, which focuses on anxiety. Their first finding: no clear association was observed between the season of birth and anxiety disorders.

However, regarding depression, a particular trend emerged among men. Those born during the summer, that is, between June and August, were more likely to present scores indicating depressive symptoms, compared to men born during other seasons.

Results to be interpreted with caution

These findings do not mean that being born in summer causes depression. The researchers themselves are cautious. Mikael Mokkonen emphasizes that this is not about establishing a cause-and-effect relationship. According to him, these observations could be linked to "environmental conditions experienced by the mother during pregnancy."

The study also has several important limitations. The sample size remains relatively small and consists primarily of students living in the same region of Canada. Furthermore, some questionnaires contained blank spaces. In other words, these results should be considered an interesting avenue for further research rather than established fact.

Male depression, a subject too often kept silent

Beyond the question of birth season, this study draws attention to a major public health issue: depression in men. For a long time, mental health problems have clashed with certain traditional models of masculinity. Many men have learned to minimize their suffering, avoid expressing their emotions, or view seeking help as a sign of weakness.

This social pressure can delay diagnosis and treatment. However, depression does not always manifest itself in the same way in men and women. In some men, it may be expressed through increased irritability, risky behaviors, excessive alcohol or substance use, social withdrawal, or a loss of interest in usual activities. These signs are sometimes less easily identified as depressive symptoms.

Being born in winter, spring, summer, or autumn does not, on its own, determine a person's psychological destiny. However, this Canadian study suggests that an association may exist between summer birth and an increased risk of depressive symptoms in men. An opportunity to dismantle the last bastion of masculinity.