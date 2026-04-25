According to a study, the color of a bedroom wall could disrupt sleep

Do you think your sleep depends solely on your mattress or your evening routine? Science suggests that your bedroom itself might play a more significant role than you think. More specifically… the color of your walls. Certain shades can influence your relaxation, how easily you fall asleep, and even the duration of your sleep.

When colors speak to your brain

Environmental psychology has been studying the impact of our living environment on well-being for several years. And in a bedroom, the visual atmosphere is never neutral.

According to several observations , some colors stimulate the brain more than others. Bright tones like red or intense orange are often associated with energy, activity, and mental alertness. In other words, dynamic colors can keep your mind in a more active state, which isn't always ideal when it's time to sleep.

Conversely, softer hues seem to send the opposite message to the body: slow down, relax, and unwind. Research reported in various studies on the interior environment indicates that colors directly influence the perception of space and emotional state.

Blue, a surprising ally for longer nights

Among the colors studied, blue frequently emerged as a particularly restful shade. Results suggest that people sleeping in a blue-toned room tend to sleep longer than those exposed to more stimulating colors.

This association is no coincidence: blue is frequently linked to tranquility, calm, and serenity. It also evokes natural elements like the sky or water, which can reinforce a feeling of peace. Other colors are also considered conducive to a relaxing atmosphere:

soft green, often associated with nature and balance

Beige, which creates a warm and neutral atmosphere

Light grey, appreciated for its discreet and calming effect

These shades have one thing in common: they avoid visual overload and allow your mind to relax more easily.

A room that gently prepares you for sleep

The color of the walls isn't the only factor. It's part of a larger set of factors that influence your ability to sleep well. Lighting, room temperature, screen time before bed, and your evening routine also play a crucial role. The visual environment can, however, act as a subtle signal sent to the brain.

A bedroom with calming colors can help create an atmosphere conducive to rest. Your mind then more easily understands that it's time to slow down, making the transition to sleep easier.

A real, but personal influence

Researchers point out, however, that color perception remains highly subjective. The same hue can be perceived as calming by one person and neutral, or even stimulating, by another. Emotional state, lifestyle habits, or even memories associated with certain colors can influence this perception.

This means there is no single "perfect" color for sleeping. However, some trends are clearly emerging: soft, low-saturation tones generally seem more conducive to rest.

A decor designed to enhance your well-being

Without turning your bedroom into a laboratory, slightly rethinking your color scheme can already change the overall atmosphere of the room. The goal isn't to follow strict rules, but to create a space where you feel good, relaxed, and comfortable. A calming bedroom can become a true haven, a place where your body and mind naturally understand that it's time to slow down.

In short, the color of your walls alone won't determine the quality of your sleep, but it can definitely influence the overall atmosphere of your bedroom. And sometimes, a simple change of shade is enough to transform your relationship with sleep and your well-being.