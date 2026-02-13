These "dirty" tips that all women would benefit from knowing

These are tips that go against strict beauty standards and contradict everything we thought we knew about women's hygiene. Rarely heard from our mothers, they would give the online "clean girls" hives. From a very young age, we're taught how to apply makeup, remove unwanted hair, and dress to flatter ourselves. We're taught to "be clean," to "smell like roses" all the time, but we forget the real heart of the matter.

Finding your underwear stained at the end of the day is okay

These are words that feel good and reassure. These tips, often considered "dirty" and that no one dares utter for fear of shattering an ideal, are spoken loud and clear by content creator @ amel_ioration.off . Through her makeup routine, this young woman shares truths about the body that we need to hear. While many echo beauty standards by wearing perfume at night and extolling the virtues of intimate musks, she sets the record straight on some biological realities that biology textbooks often omit.

She begins by talking about a situation that has made us feel uncomfortable and even dislike our bodies: the infamous vaginal discharge. This cervical mucus that leaves traces in your underwear is nothing to worry about. On the contrary, it's a useful tool for tracking your cycle and understanding your body. It's also a sign that the vagina is functioning perfectly. These natural secretions cleanse, moisturize, and protect the vaginal flora. The amount can vary depending on your cycle, stress, arousal, or even diet. As long as the odor doesn't become strong, the color doesn't turn decidedly green/gray, and there's no burning sensation, there's nothing abnormal. The body is cleaning itself. Literally.

Wiping from front to back: a detail that changes everything

Among other "dirty" tips, this one could have saved us from many infections if we had learned it earlier in our lives as women. This simple step seems basic, but in the rush, we often forget it. Yet, it prevents the transfer of bacteria from the anal area to the urethra and vagina. And that's a real shield against urinary tract infections and certain intimate irritations. It's not a matter of "moral cleanliness," but of bacterial balance. The intimate area is a fragile ecosystem, and this small habit of using the toilet bowl can make all the difference.

Urinating after sex is not a myth

Often dismissed with derision, this recommendation is far from trivial. Urinating after sexual intercourse helps eliminate bacteria that may have entered the urethra during friction. It's a simple step that reduces the risk of cystitis , especially in women prone to it. It's neither glamorous nor romantic… but it's incredibly effective. It should be as obvious as applying lubricant.

Diarrhea during menstruation: yes, it happens

Again, this is a phenomenon poorly documented in textbooks, if at all. No one informs us of this possibility. Yet, this incredibly debilitating symptom forces us to revise all our plans for the day and takes us completely by surprise. While "pee and poop" jokes make everyone laugh during childhood, in adulthood they are practically taboo. The hormones involved in uterine contractions can also stimulate the intestines. The result: accelerated transit, looser stools, or even diarrhea during menstruation. It's not "dirty," it's not weird, it's hormonal. The pelvis is an area where everything is connected.

Yes, it is possible to get pregnant several days before ovulation.

At school, we learned about fertilization in great detail, with dozens of diagrams shown to us. However, they didn't emphasize the resilience of sperm. Sperm can survive for up to five days in the body. So, intercourse before ovulation can absolutely lead to pregnancy. It's not bad luck; it's biology.

Intimate itching: not to be ignored

It can be something minor (irritation, shaving, a new soap), but it can also be a sign of a yeast infection or an imbalance. The intimate area shouldn't itch persistently. Listening to this signal is a way of taking care of yourself.

A pimple on your butt? Nothing to be ashamed of.

Magazines compare this skin reaction to strawberry skin and use dramatic adjectives. And instead of educating us, they urge us to erase these tiny, microscopic bumps, which are practically invisible. The buttocks have hair follicles and sebaceous glands, just like the face. Ingrown hairs, friction, perspiration… bumps can appear. It's not a lack of hygiene ; it's just skin.

Blood clots during menstruation: a reality

Contrary to what advertisements for menstrual products show, period blood isn't always just a small stain. Sometimes it's a real mess down there, and yet we still manage to put on a brave face. Small clots can be normal, especially on heavy flow days. The blood simply coagulates before it flows out.

Sweating under the breasts is not dirty

According to these injunctions, women shouldn't display a single sweat stain on their clothing (only above their heads). Yet, they are human beings first and foremost and don't have the absorbency of a sponge, nor an air freshener. The breast is a fold of skin, warm, and poorly ventilated. It sweats. Just like the armpits. Just like the groin. The body regulates its temperature, period.

The real "dirty" thing, ultimately, is the silence and shame surrounding these subjects. The more we talk about the real body, the more liberated we become.