The "cognitive shuffle": the strategy to trick the brain before sleeping

You toss and turn in bed, eyes wide open, while your mind runs through a list of forgotten emails, replayed conversations, and imagined scenarios. Rest assured: you're not alone. Faced with insomnia that has become a global phenomenon, a simple and accessible technique is gaining traction: the "cognitive shuffle."

Insomnia has become a global phenomenon

Difficulty falling asleep, waking up during the night, restless sleep… sleep disorders affect a large part of the world's population. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that these disorders represent a significant public health issue, often linked to stress and anxiety.

In North America, Europe, and Asia, specialists are observing an increase in sleep-related complaints. Mental overload, constant connectivity, and work pressure make the transition to rest more difficult. Many people recognize themselves in the profile of "overthinkers": at the precise moment their body settles, their mind races.

Prolonged screen time, blue light in the evening, constant notifications, and financial worries keep the brain in "alert" mode. As a result, it struggles to switch to "rest" mode. Your body is ready to sleep, but your mind refuses to switch off.

A technique that originated in Canada

The concept of "cognitive shuffle" originated in Canada, developed by psychologist Luc Beaudoin . The principle is surprisingly simple: occupy the mind with a series of images or words with no logical connection between them, in order to interrupt anxious thoughts.

Dr. Scott Walter , a Canadian physician who himself suffers from sleep disorders, helped popularize the method on English-language social media. He explains that this technique replicates the "micro-dreams" that naturally occur when one falls asleep.

In practice, you mentally list neutral words with no obvious connection: "mountain," "cup," "cloud," "pencil," "forest," "suitcase." The idea isn't to construct a story, but rather to avoid any coherence. This slight mental chaos distracts the brain from stressful scenarios.

Why the cognitive shuffle works

The cognitive shuffle acts as a gentle distraction. Rather than fighting your thoughts or trying to force yourself to sleep – which often increases the pressure – you offer your brain a simple, unemotional, and reassuring activity.

This activity occupies mental space without stimulating adrenaline. In the absence of logic and stakes, the brain gradually understands that no threat is present. Hypervigilance decreases, breathing slows, and the transition to sleep becomes more natural.

Some variations involve choosing a letter of the alphabet and finding corresponding words, or synchronizing each word with your breathing. Others prefer to imagine everyday objects in a random order. The key is to maintain a neutral and relaxed tone, without striving for performance.

A simple tool, but not magic.

The cognitive shuffle appeals because of its simplicity: no equipment, no app, just your imagination. However, experts remind us that it doesn't replace good sleep hygiene. Regular sleep schedules, a calming environment, reducing blue light in the evening, and limiting stimulants remain essential.

If your insomnia persists, worsens, or is accompanied by significant distress, consulting a healthcare professional remains essential. This method is one tool among many, not a universal treatment.

At a time when mental overload affects an increasingly connected population, cognitive shuffle illustrates a new approach: calming the brain without forcing it. You don't fight your thoughts, you gently redirect them. Sometimes, all it takes is a "cloud," a "suitcase," or a "forest" to open the door to sleep.