The "body optimization" trend is worrying: how far will they go?

Well-being
Clelia Campardon
Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Long reserved for athletes, body optimization is now becoming part of everyday life for the average person. Improving performance, boosting energy, or enhancing appearance: the promise is appealing to some. However, behind this rhetoric, this quest for constant improvement raises numerous questions.

A trend that goes beyond sports

Body optimization is no longer simply about eating a balanced diet and exercising. It now encompasses a range of practices designed to push the body—already remarkable in its diversity and adaptability—towards an ideal of constant performance. Dietary supplements, strict nutritional protocols, highly detailed biological monitoring, cutting-edge technologies… The body becomes a project to be managed, corrected, and sometimes even “repaired” before it has expressed the need.

Social networks, drivers of self-improvement

This dynamic is largely driven by social media and a pervasive culture of productivity. You see a constant stream of meticulously planned routines, tips for sleeping better, thinking faster, and working longer. The vocabulary is often martial: optimization, hacking, efficiency. The body, though living, sensitive, and unique, is sometimes reduced to a machine that must be made profitable.

Biohacking: science, technology… and extremes

Biohacking perfectly illustrates this logic. Inspired by both science and the startup spirit, it promises a "better version of yourself" through sometimes extreme methods. Some high-profile figures invest colossal sums in an attempt to reverse aging or control every biological parameter. Even if these approaches remain out of reach for most, they fuel a powerful (and toxic) collective imagination: if we don't optimize ourselves, aren't we missing out on something?

When prevention borders on medicalization

This trend is gradually shifting towards the medicalization of everyday life . More and more people are consulting doctors not because they are unwell, but because they could be "better." Repeated preventative checkups, hormonal treatments without an identified pathology, and anticipated cosmetic surgery: the line between care and improvement is becoming blurred. The body, though naturally changing (and that's okay), seems to require constant correction.

The hidden risks of the quest for perfection

However, wanting to take care of oneself should never mean distrusting one's own body. It is not a problem to be solved, but a precious ally, capable of evolution, resilience, and beauty in all its forms. Every body has value, regardless of its performance, age, or appearance.

The risks of this race for optimization are very real. The unregulated use of certain substances, experimental protocols, or advice found online can have serious health consequences. Added to this is increasing psychological pressure: striving for ever-greater performance can generate anxiety, guilt, and a conflicted relationship with one's body image.

A trend reserved for an elite?

Body optimization also highlights a disturbing social reality. These practices are largely accessible to people with time, money, and easy access to private services. This creates a divide between those who can "improve" their health and those who already struggle to access essential care. The "optimized body" then becomes a marker of social status.

Ultimately, taking care of your body, listening to it, respecting it, and supporting it is a profoundly positive approach. However, viewing it as a never-ending project can lead to denying its richness and uniqueness. Perhaps true progress lies less in performance than in acceptance, balance, and the pleasure of fully inhabiting your body, just as it is today.

