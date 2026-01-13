How "hibernating" can save your mental health

In winter, you secretly envy bears, who have the privilege of hibernating without having to justify themselves. You'd love to retreat to your cozy den and only open your eyes again next spring. This social withdrawal isn't just something for cold-blooded animals; it's also a vital decision for mental health. Hibernation is a wellness ritual you can start practicing today.

Hibernation, a rarely praised life-saving ritual

After the holiday frenzy, you're longing for more calm and peace. You probably dream of spending the rest of winter wrapped in a blanket, deep in your cozy nest, and only emerging when warmer weather arrives. Good news: you don't need to have thick fur or be a member of the bear family to hibernate.

If your biology lessons are a bit hazy, let us refresh your memory. Hibernation is a fascinating biological phenomenon. It's a survival strategy used by some animals to get through the winter when it's cold and food is scarce. Hibernation is a period of near-vital lethargy. For us, a social species condemned to after-work drinks, team-building activities, and weekly happy hours, it's the ultimate in rest.

Unlike bears and marmots, you have a job to do, social obligations, and WhatsApp groups to keep busy. So the idea isn't to sleep non-stop for two months, but to conserve your energy and slow down. Humans, even the most civilized, envision hibernation in their own way, with steaming mugs, a fluffy blanket, a thick book, and a flat-screen TV. Except that this social hibernation is frowned upon, wrongly interpreted as laziness or depression. The proof? You can't decline an invitation without coming up with some flimsy excuse. Yet, hibernation, in the gentler sense of the word, is necessary for your inner well-being.

Hibernating to preserve oneself: insights from a psychologist

Hibernating is first and foremost an act of self-protection, a self-care gesture. No offense to your party-loving friends and night-owl colleagues. Between the overwhelming news, the gloomy weather , and the mental overload, you may feel the need to isolate yourself. This isn't a sign of distress, nor is it a common symptom of introverts; it's an excellent therapeutic initiative. This "downtime" isn't really downtime at all: it allows space for introversion, healing, and rebuilding.

“We could also draw a parallel with the formation of a chrysalis; it’s a closed space where we transform. It’s a transitional space, a period of contemplation, a bit like when we get older,” explains Marion Blique, a clinical psychologist, in the pages of Marie Claire . Hibernation isn’t a period of emptiness but rather a phase of personal reconnection. The expert even uses the example of the bear, which doesn’t just snore in a pile of branches. It relaxes but remains alert. That’s exactly what you need: to distance yourself from society without becoming a grumpy hermit.

Human hibernation: a user's guide

Hibernation takes many forms. Some people feel the need to lock themselves in their rooms and binge-watch nostalgic series, while others make the radical decision to go on a wellness retreat or undertake a digital detox. There are no right or wrong ways to do it. The goal is primarily prevention rather than cure. So listen to your body and your emotions. As soon as you reach your limit, retreat into your own bubble.

Inform your loved ones beforehand to reassure them and avoid any spontaneous hostage situations. By being warned, your friends and family will likely be more sensible about going out and won't pressure you into having a drink under the guise of "helping" you. "Ultimately, this hibernation is about reclaiming your inner space so you can better care for it," the psychologist almost philosophically points out.

Animals have much to teach us about well-being and priorities. Hibernation isn't just a distant fantasy; it should be a medical prescription, an automatic response when everything in our lives is moving too fast.