Reducing anxieties without denying them: the approach validated by psychology

Instead of striving for perfection at all costs and constantly aiming for peak performance, it's better to learn to not care and let go. Not taking things too personally—that's the real secret to happiness. This very relaxed approach is rarely praised in self-help books or media wellness advice. Yet, according to psychology, it changes everything in everyday life.

Not caring: a frowned-upon yet effective approach

The jungle bear Baloo sang "The Bare Necessities" while Pumbaa sang "Hakuna Matata" as an anthem to joy. Disney characters, philosophers more accessible than Descartes and Plato, promote a laid-back mentality, but they don't hold the absolute truth about happiness . Moreover, in these modern tales, no one mentions the "I don't give a damn" mentality, also absent from dopamine- fueled pages and media prescriptions.

Yet, it's certainly the best advice for feeling better about yourself and stopping treating your life like a competition. Author Mark Manson dedicated an entire book to it, titled " The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck ," a New York Times bestseller. In it, he lays out the core of this philosophy, often considered nonchalant and mistaken for condescension. This mantra, which deviates from extreme empathy and all the other rules of self-fulfillment, is anything but unhealthy.

In a society where we've always been taught to be the "best version of ourselves," it's difficult to remain unaffected by a boss's reprimands, a colleague's veiled remarks, or the overwhelming demands of daily life. It's impossible to pretend it doesn't affect us. Or, while we maintain appearances, we're seething inside. However, this mental shift changes everything. No, not caring isn't the reflex of the heartless, nor is it a sign of a lack of emotion. It's the habit of people who truly care about themselves.

Learning not to give a damn is good for your mental health

Not caring means letting the inner Dr. House take over from that little voice inside that constantly makes us feel victimized. It's a good way to declutter your mind and free it from intrusive thoughts. Research conducted by the University of California showed that individuals who deliberately choose where to direct their attention are about 23% happier than those who try to control everything.

Not giving a damn isn't about telling others to get lost or adopting a haughty, cold tone. It's not about "taking everything lightly," but simply filtering what affects us. It's about knowing how to say "no" where others nod in agreement when they're already fed up. It's about remaining calm in the face of gratuitous reprimands that aren't even constructive. It's also about congratulating a friend on a promotion instead of questioning their entire life. Ultimately, it's about choosing not to invest unnecessary emotional energy. And that's the crucial difference between not giving a damn intelligently and being completely negligent.

The basics for learning to tactfully not give a damn

The idea isn't to pretend we don't care when it's hurting our ego. It's not a facade; it's an attitude, a state of mind. And sometimes, it's a delicate balancing act, especially when we've been used to constantly justifying ourselves, defending ourselves, or comparing ourselves to others. If we feign indifference, we can quickly come across as obnoxious or unpleasant.

Hence the importance of not blindly following the lesson, but applying it. It's a kind of mental detox, an inner cleansing. It's as if we're activating the "noise reduction" mode in our minds. And the book "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" provides an excellent foundation for getting started with this "no-brainer" practice. There's a key question to keep in mind: "Is this thing really important to me?"

From there, two options:

If it's important: it makes sense to give it energy, attention and to invest emotionally in it.

If it's not important, then there's no point in wasting mental or emotional time on it. Just let it go.

In the collective imagination, not caring is seen as a sign of emotional immaturity, the typical behavior of a spoiled child. Yet, there's an art to not caring. Sometimes it's an act of self-respect, of self-protection. It's not about looking down on the world, it's simply about gaining perspective.