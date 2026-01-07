Search here...

In the event of an accident, this seat in the car is the one that would save the most lives.

Well-being
Julia P.
pvproductions/Freepik

When we get into a car, we rarely think about our safety when choosing our seat. Out of habit, comfort, or simple reflex, we prefer the front to see the road, or a side seat in the back to rest our head against the window. However, a scientific study reveals that another seat, often overlooked, is actually the safest of all.

The most overlooked… and safest place

According to data compiled by Lucas Waldenback , co-founder of Zutobi, a driver training platform, the rear center seat offers the best chance of survival in a collision. A 2009 study found that passengers in this position have a 46% greater chance of survival in a fatal accident compared to those in the front. Even when considering only the rear seats, the advantage persists: the middle seat offers 13% more safety than the outboard seats.

Why the difference? It's a matter of engineering.

The secret lies in the vehicle's geometry and how it absorbs impacts. In a collision, the front and rear areas are designed to deform and dissipate the impact energy—what are known as "crumple zones." The rear center seat is located precisely at the point furthest from all these vulnerable areas, which significantly reduces the force of the impact for the passenger occupying it. Simply put, whether it's a frontal, side, or rear-end collision, this seat remains the most central, and therefore the least exposed.

But beware, one detail changes everything

This advantage only makes sense if the passenger is wearing their seatbelt correctly. And that's where the problem lies: studies show that people sitting in the back are five times more likely to forget to buckle up. As a result, in the event of a collision, they are exposed to serious, even fatal, injuries, completely negating the benefits of this safer area.

Safety is a matter of habit.

As Lucas Waldenback reminds us, “there is no such thing as a perfectly safe seat, only safer behaviors.” The best way to protect yourself is to consistently wear your seatbelt wherever you sit—even for a short trip.

The moral of the story is, the next time you get in a car, keep this in mind: while the middle seat in the back may not always seem the most comfortable, it remains, according to the figures, your best ally for safety.

I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
