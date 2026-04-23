Starting to wake up when falling asleep: where does this surprising mechanism come from?

After a cup of chamomile tea and listening to white noise for a while, you're about to drift off to sleep. You're practically on the edge of dreamland when suddenly your body jerks awake, making you leap out of bed. You're probably familiar with this strange sensation that pulls you from sleep without warning. These unexpected spasms that ruin the start of your night have a scientific explanation.

An impressive phenomenon, but a reassuring explanation.

Snuggled under your cozy duvet, you've just closed your eyes and let go of reality. After a heart coherence session and a soothing read, you're in perfect condition for a peaceful night. Nothing seems to disturb your sleep . Yet, suddenly, your body twitches as if danger lurks in your room.

You know this feeling well. You often experience it consciously when a car honks or a door slams shut due to a draft. You sometimes jump in surprise. Except that here, comfortably settled on your mattress, snuggled up against your pillows, you have no apparent reason to panic.

Rest assured, it's not the beginning of a stroke, nor a sign that your body is malfunctioning. Doctors call this reaction a "hypnic jerk," and it's benign. It's a rather dramatic form of myoclonus, a scientific term that simply defines a muscle contraction. "These involuntary, very short, and sudden contractions often occur in the first stage of sleep, a very light transitional stage between wakefulness and deep sleep," reassures Ellen Wermter, a registered nurse practitioner, in the pages of HuffPost .

Why does it happen to startle awake during sleep?

These hypnotic jolts don't just make you leap out of bed. They sometimes give you the sensation of falling and force you to grip the sheets, as if a superior force were lifting your bed upright. It's quite impressive and not necessarily very pleasant, but it's completely harmless.

These "spasms" occur at the worst possible time of night, during the sleep onset phase. That is, when you relax so much that you leave a few drooling strands on the pillow. The brain, which is somewhat the control center of your body, slows down muscle activity. Sometimes there's a slight glitch in this transition, causing a sudden contraction.

While hypnic jerks often occur "randomly," certain habits, medical conditions, or medications can promote them. Fatigue , stress , lack of sleep, intense exercise, and excessive caffeine are more likely to trigger them.

When should you consult a doctor? These are signs not to be ignored.

Hypnic jerks are not a reason for regular medical consultation. However, they sometimes serve as a warning sign. So, don't downplay your feelings. If these nighttime jolts are frequent and become a source of anxiety before turning off the lights, then it's best to consult a doctor. The idea isn't to dramatize this phenomenon, but simply to listen to your body.

As the healthcare professional explains, it's sometimes a subtle symptom of sleep apnea. But more often than not, it reflects a troubled inner state. To ensure you sleep peacefully through the night, undisturbed by your body's antics, you can establish a calming routine. Instead of scrolling, turn the pages of a novel while listening to the sound of rain. Above all, maintain a regular sleep schedule.

Ultimately, this slight jolt when falling asleep is perfectly normal. On the contrary, it simply reminds us that our body and brain continue to work behind the scenes while we gently drift off to sleep.