Do your socks leave marks on your legs? Here's what your body is trying to tell you.

At the end of the day, when you change from your daytime clothes to your nightwear, your socks leave a mark on your calves. The seams become imprinted on your skin and are difficult to remove. If your socks leave marks on your legs like your bra does on your chest, it's not just because they're the wrong size. Your body is sending you a silent message.

Sock brands, an indicator of health

Socks protect feet under boots, stylishly adorn ankles, and peek out from under a pair of loafers, just like the it-girls. More than just underwear or an optional accessory, socks are aesthetic cocoons for the feet. They elegantly accompany your strides, act as a barrier against blisters, and prevent nasty chilblains in cold weather.

However, at the end of the day, you're quite happy to get rid of them and throw them in the laundry basket. Taking them off is almost a relief. They sometimes dig into that part of your body, and it's not just your imagination. Your socks, even when removed, give the illusion of still being there. The seams stand out against your skin, and your legs look as if they've been branded.

Sock marks on the skin are often harmless. They result from tight clothing and fade within minutes of removing the garment. However, these 3D marks can also indicate a health problem. Hence the importance of reading between the lines and not ignoring what appears to be a simple physical detail.

Peripheral edema

At first glance, sock marks seem superficial and nothing to worry about. No need to panic or seek explanations from ChatGPT, lest you burn all your socks and walk like a caveman for the rest of your life. You might have peripheral edema: this occurs when fluid accumulates in the tissues of the lower body.

This is the most common diagnosis when socks tend to crumple the skin. Other symptoms can follow, as vascular surgeon Dr. Teter explained to Womansworld . These include swelling of the feet and ankles, tight and shiny skin that overreacts to the slightest bump, pain or stiffness, and reduced mobility.

Venous insufficiency

If sock marks remain imprinted on your skin for several minutes and you have visible varicose veins, regular leg cramps, itching, or a brownish discoloration, you may be suffering from venous insufficiency. It affects one in two women and one in four men. To be sure, you can consult a vascular specialist.

A dysfunction of the lymphatic system

You've probably heard of lymph before, but you might not fully understand its role. It transports white blood cells, nutrients, and waste products throughout the body, thus contributing to immune defense and toxin elimination. When it's not functioning properly, the body will let you know. If the marks are accompanied by persistent swelling, a feeling of heaviness, or appear daily, it could be a sign of water retention, a lymphatic drainage disorder, or lymphedema. In these cases, a specialist's expertise is essential.

The cause of certain medications

If you're on any medication, whether long-term or temporary, you probably haven't read the lengthy list of side effects . Yet, it might be this pill that's accentuating the marks of your movements. Pills prescribed for high blood pressure are known to increase ankle size by a few sizes.

When should you worry? The telltale signs

If you're a hypochondriac, you're probably playing out the worst-case scenarios in your head. However, sock marks are often harmless. They're more noticeable when you sit or stand for extended periods. If you have a static or sedentary job, these marks are normal. On the other hand, they're less normal when:

The fingerprints remain for more than an hour

The skin, bruised by the stitches, changes in appearance, swells, and becomes hot.

Other symptoms appear: difficulty breathing, chest pain, tender legs and unusual appearance of urine.

One leg appears larger than the other.

There are predispositions to certain heart, kidney or liver diseases or a strong hereditary factor.

You have just taken a long-haul flight.

How to avoid the "tourniquet" effect caused by socks?

If your socks leave marks on your skin like compression garments, it might be time to rethink your wardrobe basics. Those ankle socks, resembling miniature corsets that dig into your ankles and restrict circulation, should be banished from your closet. You can swap them for seamless socks, which are gentle on your feet and give the feeling of wearing nothing at all. Go up a size, especially if you wear a half size, and opt for breathable, soft materials like cotton.

And if you have circulation problems, compression stockings are an obvious choice under your jeans and tweed skirts. Luckily, social media fashionistas are promoting them and giving a fresh, modern look to these socks often worn alongside a cane or walker.

The marks left by your socks may be a sign of an underlying health issue. Your body speaks and sometimes expresses its displeasure in small details.