This activity could reduce the risk of dementia by 76%, according to a study.

What if an activity that is both friendly, artistic and accessible could become a major ally in preserving mental abilities as we age? That's what a study reported by the Washington Post suggests: dancing regularly could reduce the risk of dementia by 76%.

A surprising impact on cognitive health

For decades, scientists have been exploring the links between lifestyle and brain health. It was already known that eating a balanced diet, stimulating the mind with games or reading, and engaging in regular physical activity played a role in maintaining mental function. But research conducted by Dr. Trisha Pasricha , a professor at Harvard Medical School, highlights a much less discussed factor: dance.

According to her, people who dance several times a week have a significantly reduced risk of developing age-related cognitive decline. The study is based on data dating back to the 1980s, from a long-term follow-up of a group of adults living in the Bronx, USA.

Why does dance stand out so much?

Among a dozen physical activities analyzed (swimming, tennis, walking, etc.), only dance showed such a strong effect on preserving mental functions. What makes it unique, according to the researchers, is the combination of physical exertion, coordination, intellectual stimulation, and social interaction.

Dancing requires following a rhythm, anticipating movements, and sometimes synchronizing with a partner, all to music. These elements intensely engage different areas of the brain, while providing pleasure and creating social connections.

Benefits that extend far beyond the brain

The positive effects of dance are not limited to preventing cognitive decline. According to the Australian health website Better Health , this activity improves:

Cardiovascular and respiratory condition

Muscle tone and coordination

Balance and flexibility

Posture and body awareness

Morale and self-esteem

The quality of social interactions

In other words, dancing can contribute to overall well-being, at any age.

An activity accessible to all

Good news: you don't need to be a professional dancer to experience the benefits. Many associations, studios, and cultural centers offer classes for adult beginners, whether it's ballroom dancing, Latin dances, hip-hop, or even traditional dances.

And for those who are more timid, or who prefer to stay home, online videos offer an excellent entry point. Platforms like YouTube are full of free classes for exercising alone, with a partner, or with the family, all from the comfort of your living room.

Ultimately, as New Year's resolutions multiply, why not consider dance as a wellness habit in its own right? It combines pleasure, movement and stimulation, and could well prove to be a significant asset for keeping the mind sharp for longer.