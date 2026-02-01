Sleeping in this position is really not recommended, according to a study

Every morning, the same ritual: tingling in the fingers, stiff shoulders, the need to shake your arms to regain feeling. You chalk it up to a bad night's sleep, but what if your sleeping position is the real culprit? This instinctive posture, arms curled up against your chest like a tyrannosaurus, threatens your nerves and your daily comfort.

An instinctive position that damages

Known online as the "T. rex position," it compresses the nerves in the elbows and wrists. A study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy shows that prolonged elbow flexion during sleep significantly increases intra-nerve pressure in the ulnar canal, causing paresthesia and pain in 25% of side sleepers. Repeated night after night, it can worsen shoulder tension and cause nerve irritation similar to carpal tunnel syndrome.

Warning signs not to ignore

Do you shake your hands when you wake up? Do you experience pain radiating down your arms? Do you have difficulty grasping objects? These symptoms indicate persistent nerve compression. If the discomfort continues after getting up or is accompanied by daytime weakness, you should see a doctor. Early intervention can prevent lasting damage.

Why does the body fold up like that?

This reflex stems from our protective instinct: chronic stress, anxiety, or fatigue cause the nervous system to adopt a reassuring fetal position. Even without major trauma, daily life is enough to solidify these nighttime habits.

Simple solutions for rehabilitation

No need for a revolution: a small pillow between your arms and torso prevents excessive bending in side sleepers. Wrap a towel around your elbow to limit the bend, or use a body pillow that you can squeeze. When sleeping on your back, rest your arms along your sides or on a pillow near your hips. Before bed, gentle stretches and breathing exercises calm the nervous system.

In short, changing these small movements improves circulation, relieves shoulder pain, and restores morning energy. Your body deserves better than a prehistoric posture – transform these nights into moments of true recovery.