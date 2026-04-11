After a "confusing" experience, she explains why she no longer wants to go on dates.

Content creator Alix Earle (@alixearle) recently opened up to her followers after a first date experience she described as "confusing." In a video posted on TikTok , she shared her feelings after deciding to return to the dating scene a few months after her split from her former partner.

A first date experience that left her perplexed.

In her video, Alix Earle (@alixearle) explains that she didn't really know what to expect when she agreed to the date. The man had contacted her via private message, using a reference to the world of skincare, a topic that particularly interested her since she recently launched her own skincare brand.

Before recounting the details of the encounter, Alix Earle was careful to clarify that she did not wish to criticize the person involved, whom she described as "kind" and "pleasant." However, the experience did not unfold as she had imagined.

An unexpected turn of events

According to Alix Earle (@alixearle), the date began in the mid-afternoon, with plans including a walk on the beach in Malibu and dinner later that evening. However, she quickly became uncomfortable with the lack of organization.

Alix Earle (@alixearle) explained that she was surprised by the length of their first date, which seemed longer than she had anticipated. The pair stopped at a café before continuing their drive along the California coast. She said she questioned the direction they were taking, adding that the lack of a clear plan made her uncomfortable. Alix Earle also mentioned a conversation that felt unnatural and some questions that surprised her.

Taking a step back to reflect on her love life

Following this experience, the content creator explains that she felt the need to take a step back from dating. Alix Earle (@alixearle) now says she prefers to have more clear plans before agreeing to a date, emphasizing the importance of feeling confident and comfortable.

This statement is part of a commitment to transparency with her community, with whom she regularly shares moments from her personal and professional life. Alix Earle had already explained to her TikTok followers that she was apprehensive about returning to the dating scene after her breakup a few months earlier.

An experience that has been widely discussed online

Alix Earle's (@alixearle) video sparked numerous reactions on social media, where users shared their thoughts on the experience. Some mentioned similar situations, while others emphasized the importance of clear communication on a first date.

By sharing this story, Alix Earle (@alixearle) highlights the expectations and questions that can accompany romantic encounters. Her account illustrates the importance of feeling comfortable and confident, while reminding us that every experience can contribute to a better understanding of one's own expectations.