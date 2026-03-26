Clowning around in love: a simple character trait or a hidden message?

Your partner clowns around in the most delicate situations and takes everything as a joke. He's a real joker. Even in serious moments, he finds a way to slip in a quip or make questionable puns. He could totally consider a career change to the circus, but for now, you're the one who has to put up with this constant one-man show and excessive humor. Contrary to what you might think, it's not a lack of maturity, nor is it an expression of profound disinterest.

A difficulty in communicating

Humor . It's this almost innate skill that spontaneously attracted you to your partner, who's a walking joke. He didn't make grand romantic declarations, but he certainly made your cheekbones twitch. Except that, even though you're an easy audience and laugh easily, this quality that made your heart flutter yesterday has turned into a serious flaw. Far from being a killjoy, you appreciate jokes, but only when they're well-timed and don't interfere with adult conversations.

You're not with a poetic Romeo, but with a first-rate comedian. You preferred the king's jester to the prince charming of fairy tales. And while your partner is an excellent mood booster, he doesn't know when to stop. It's just not in his nature. You can frown and adopt a curt tone, but he always responds with a joke, as if it were his only language. There are men who retreat into silence , and there are others who only open their mouths to entertain the crowd.

You might feel like he's trying to deflect attention or quickly change the subject. However, when your partner gently mimics you or responds to your words with a phrase meant to "lighten the mood," he's not doing it to belittle what you're saying or minimize your feelings. Humor is an "outlet," a diversion, but above all, a " communication glitch."

“Depending on the couple, some will prefer silence, not respond or just nod. And then they will flee the conversation. Here, there is a kind of lightness with laughter. And so, we put lightness where there is none, and where on the other side there is worry,” says sexologist and psychoanalyst Catherine Blanc on Europe 1 radio , reminding listeners that it can be misinterpreted.

The expression of unease

Your partner teases you where you expect a sincere compliment . They respond to your heartfelt declarations with mischief and playfulness when you hope for genuine affection in return. If your partner overuses laughter and humor, even in conflicts and intimate moments, it's primarily a facade. It's a cover to mask discomfort. Some people use laughter the way others sulk and withdraw without a word. Humor is a strategy to create a diversion and turn the situation around.

“Sometimes we run away because we are not able to confront ourselves, we are not able to question ourselves or even be questioned. So we use humor because we know it works, and it allows us to regain power since we make the other person laugh,” the specialist explains.

However, approaching everything through the lens of humor means closing oneself off from the raw emotions of others and creating a disconnect, or even appearing selfish rather than a "provider of good humor".

Humor as a shield

"Man's highest defense mechanism." That's how Sigmund Freud defined humor. And for good reason: behind a well-placed witticism sometimes lies a genuine emotional defense mechanism.

Your partner doesn't joke just to make you laugh or lighten the mood. They joke to protect themselves. From you, from themselves, but especially from what certain conversations might bring up. Talking about their emotions, admitting a mistake, expressing fear or vulnerability… these are all slippery slopes they prefer to skirt with a well-placed joke.

Humor then becomes an invisible armor. Where some retreat into silence or flee, he chooses a clever turn. A joke, a pun, an imitation… and presto, the serious subject vanishes as if by magic. It's not that he has nothing to say, it's that he doesn't know how to say it any other way. “So jokes are fine, but only if they don't silence anyone,” the expert warns.