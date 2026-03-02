"Alpine divorce": the new couple trend that worries internet users

A date in the heart of nature, fresh air, breathtaking scenery… then suddenly, abandonment. The phrase "alpine divorce" is setting social media ablaze and sparking a wave of concern. Behind this viral term lies a practice as disturbing as it is revealing of much deeper, toxic dynamics.

An expression that originated in literature, revived by TikTok

The term "alpine divorce" originates from a 19th-century short story, "An Alpine Divorce," by the writer Robert Barr. In this tale, a husband tries to get rid of his wife during a mountain hike. A dark fiction… that resonates unexpectedly today.

It was on TikTok that the expression recently exploded. A video viewed over 19 million times shows a young woman alone in nature. The superimposed text reads: "POV: You go hiking with him in the mountains, he leaves you alone, and you realize he never loved you." Within hours, reactions poured in. Panic, shock, anger: the comments section was filled with chilling accounts. The buzz went beyond mere fiction and highlighted a reality that some women say they have experienced.

When the date turns into a nightmare

Beneath the viral video, numerous internet users shared their experiences. One woman recounted being abandoned mid-hike by her partner, before encountering a kind stranger who helped her get home. Another described two hours of walking alone in the forest after her partner left her behind. These stories share a common thread: the feeling of abandonment in an isolated environment. Dense forest, steep mountains, no cell service, wildlife… the idyllic setting suddenly becomes oppressive.

Beyond the physical danger, it is the symbolic violence that is striking. Leaving someone alone in the wilderness is an exercise of power, an imposition of domination, a manipulation of fear. This act is far from innocuous. It is part of patterns of control and humiliation reminiscent of certain forms of domestic violence.

A trend that reveals a deeper unease

While the term "alpine divorce" might amuse some due to its dramatic connotation, it actually raises a serious issue. Alpine divorce occurs within a context of relationships still marked by sexist and patriarchal dynamics. Indeed, it is women who report having been abandoned by a male partner. This asymmetry is troubling. It reflects a culture where endangerment, the minimization of fears, and a lack of empathy towards women are sometimes normalized.

Abandoning your partner in the wilderness is not a joke. It's a form of abuse. A way of reminding everyone who's in control. Behind the hype lies a reality: some domestic violence manifests itself in dramatic gestures, intended to psychologically scar the other person. You deserve a partner who respects your safety, your pace, your integrity. Your body, your presence, your trust are never to be used as a testing ground or a means of domination.

How to stay safe

Faced with this worrying trend, specialists are reminding us of some principles of caution.

If you are planning a hike or camping trip, choose short, well-frequented routes close to inhabited areas.

Make sure your phone is charged, let a loved one know your route, and stay alert for warning signs. A partner who ignores your boundaries, belittles you, or minimizes your needs already demonstrates a worrying lack of empathy. Isolation will only amplify these behaviors.

If you've had a traumatic experience like this, seeking professional help can help you restore your sense of safety and confidence. There's no shame in asking for support.

In short, the Alpine divorce isn't just a viral anecdote. A date or a walk as a couple should remain a moment of sharing, joy, and mutual respect. Never an ordeal, never a test, never a risk.