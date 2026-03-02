Continuing a series without your partner: why it feels like a minor betrayal

Did you think infidelity was only a matter of grand romantic passions? Think again. In our connected living rooms, another form of "betrayal" sometimes creeps in between the sofa cushions. Its name: continuing a series without your partner.

An intimate betrayal… remote control version

The phenomenon even has a name: "Netflix cheating." In other words, the act of secretly starting the next episode of a series you began watching together. According to a study reported by The Guardian , nearly half of American subscribers admitted to having already succumbed to the temptation of watching alone. The result: minor arguments, sidelong glances, and half-serious, half-amused reproaches.

Because yes, moving forward without the other person can feel like a broken pact. You had agreed to wait. You had shared the first episodes, commented on every scene, theorized about every plot twist. And now one of you is taking the lead, discovering the fate of a key character or the final cliffhanger on your own.

Sometimes it's hard to resist the lure of suspense. When your partner falls asleep after ten minutes, the temptation to know "just what happens next" can seem irresistible. However, that "just one episode" can be enough to shatter the bubble of intimacy.

Why does it hurt so much?

In busy lives, juggling work, responsibilities, and family obligations, these shared moments watching a series become true havens of respite. You settle in, unwind, laugh, jump, and debate. This ritual creates a space for two, almost sacred.

Watching the rest alone deprives the other person of this collective experience. It's not just the plot that's at stake, but everything surrounding it: the improbable theories thrown out loud, the spontaneous comments, the glances exchanged during an unexpected twist.

Moving forward without warning can make you feel left out. The other person discovers that you've experienced emotions without them, that they've missed a shared moment. In a world where everything is instantly accessible, patience becomes a sign of consideration.

Streaming: A New Test of Trust

Streaming platforms have changed everything. Entire seasons are available all at once, ready to be binge-watched. Binge-watching is no longer the exception, but the norm. In this context, waiting for your partner becomes a true exercise in discipline.

Some apps even display "Continue reading" alerts, visible to all linked profiles. It's then difficult to hide your progress. The slightest deviation leaves a digital trace. Excuses become less frequent, the evidence more obvious.

In 2026, with the proliferation of streaming platforms and must-see series, couples are practically negotiating viewing pacts. Who watches what? Together or separately? At what pace? Screen time management becomes an unexpected battleground for discussion.

Turning "betrayal" into a game of complicity

Fortunately, all of this can also be approached with a light touch. Many couples establish clear rules: synchronized viewing is mandatory for some series, while others are entirely free. Some even keep some "solo" programs to indulge their desires without guilt.

Others choose immediate honesty. You cracked? You admit it. You suggest catching up together. You accept, with a smile, the well-deserved teasing. Humor then becomes a wonderful buffer. Some even go so far as to organize "strategic breaks" or fast-forward to catch up. The minor drama transforms into a playful challenge.

Ultimately, continuing a series without your partner isn't really a betrayal. It's a sign that those shared moments matter. If the wait is frustrating, it's because the connection is there. And perhaps the real suspense, in the end, isn't about the next episode, but about waiting to discover it together.