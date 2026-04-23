Who are the "philogynes," these men with their perplexing discourse about women?

At first glance, the word is intriguing. "Philogyne" literally means "loving women." Yet, behind this rather positive definition, the term has taken on a very different meaning in certain online spaces. And this discrepancy deserves closer examination.

A word diverted from its original meaning

Derived from ancient Greek, the term "philogyny" combines "philo" (to love) and "gyné" (woman). On paper, it might almost appear to be the opposite of misogyny. However, in certain online communities, particularly those within masculinist circles, this word is now used in a sense far removed from this idea.

It's no longer about "loving women," but rather about adopting behaviors and discourses that remain centered on an unbalanced view of gender relations. These groups, increasingly visible on social media and certain platforms, often develop content critical of feminist advances and progress toward greater equality.

A logic of performance rather than of encounter

In these circles, "philogynes" are often associated with a very specific practice: multiplying interactions with women in public spaces. The goal is not so much to create a genuine connection as to "perform." How many women approached in a day? How many phone numbers obtained? How many rejections received? These figures become indicators of success.

This dynamic transforms the exchange into a personal challenge. The other person is no longer truly perceived as an individual with their own desires, limits, and pace, but as a step in a kind of journey to be completed. Needless to say, the idea of a balanced and respectful relationship takes a hit.

When the approach becomes intrusive

Presented as techniques for flirting or building self-confidence, these practices can actually be problematic. Repeatedly approaching women on the street, without regard for their consent or discomfort, can quickly become intrusive. For many, it amounts to a form of everyday harassment.

This type of behavior contributes to normalizing unsolicited interactions in spaces where everyone should be able to move freely, without pressure or insistence. From a body-positive and respectful perspective, this highlights an essential point: every person deserves to have their space, their body, and their boundaries respected, without negotiation.

"Coaches" with well-rehearsed speeches

Alongside these practices, there are also content creators who present themselves as experts in love stories or dating. Their promise? To teach you how to "succeed" in your interactions. Their method? Often based on techniques, scripts, or strategies to apply.

Behind this apparent focus on personal development, the messages conveyed are sometimes problematic. Women can be described in very generalized ways, as if they all responded to the same mechanisms. Love stories then become systems to be deciphered, rather than human exchanges built on listening, respect, and consent.

A competition between men

In these communities, interactions with women are also perceived as a form of male competition. "Performances" are compared, analyzed, and sometimes even publicly celebrated. This creates implicit pressure: to prove one's worth through the ability to attract female attention.

This type of dynamic can lead to a rather rigid view of masculinity, where external validation becomes central. Conversely, healthy relationships are based on authenticity, mutual respect, and the freedom to be oneself, without the pressure to perform.

A phenomenon that reveals current tensions

The emergence of "philogynes" is part of a broader context. The trend towards greater gender equality is challenging certain traditional norms. In response, some communities are reacting with withdrawal or protest, sometimes caricaturing the relationships between men and women.

Ultimately, behind this flattering term lies a more complex reality. "Philogynes" illustrate the potential pitfalls when human relationships are reduced to strategies or performance. And they implicitly remind us of a crucial idea: fulfilling relationships are built on respect, consent, and recognition of each individual in all their uniqueness.