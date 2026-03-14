This discreet habit that some men adopt in a relationship

While women regularly use the "Notes" app on their phones to jot down the names of their future children and their grocery lists, men use it too. And not just to remember passwords or car model numbers. Their digital notebooks are far from blank, and what they contain is rather romantic. A trend is emerging on TikTok: men are showing off this "secret note" they keep about their girlfriends on their phones.

Notes on their girlfriend's preferences

Women aren't the only ones filling the virtual pages of their "Notes" app, which is almost like a personal diary. While they use it to write their shopping lists, remember their friends' advice, sketch out their ideal man, and recount their childhood traumas, men use it for a different purpose. And no, their journals aren't filled with gamer jargon or incomprehensible workout routines. Men dedicate entire pages to their girlfriends and keep a veritable file on them. Nothing compromising, rest assured.

When your boyfriend isn't bombarding you with funny Reels , he's probably too busy filling out your profile and refining your online persona. Unlike women, who often have a ready-made breakup draft at their fingertips, men use notes like sticky notes. Since they don't have enough brain space to remember your favorite color, shoe size, and go-to Starbucks drink, they keep track of these things in their notes.

While this 007-esque technique might seem like stalking coming from a stranger, in the hands of your partner, it sounds particularly sweet. Measuring your ring finger in anticipation of a marriage proposal, the ingredients of your favorite Subway sandwich, the date of your first meeting… men don't want to forget any details.

A thoughtful gesture highlighted on TikTok

Far from being the habit of an obsessive psychopath, this little sentimental reminder is a beautiful expression of love. Content creator Jessica Kirk uncovered this secret practice, which forces men to turn their phones around and explains why they type while you're talking. Following her post, men didn't deny it. On the contrary, they confessed their romantic tendencies, screenshots included.

They eagerly opened their "Notes" app, confirming the rumors and sharing their meticulous research on their girlfriend's tastes. It's almost like a biography. These men don't just remember their partner's signature scent. Reading frequency, allergies, topics that annoy her, little daily quirks, the order in which she eats her food, the only brand of yogurt she'll eat… these aren't trivial details, but a thorough and detailed analysis. Even James Bond can't compete. While men might stutter when it comes to planning vacations or household chores, here they demonstrate their organizational skills.

What this trend really says

If your partner is typing away at 3 a.m., they're probably not writing to their mistress. They're more likely entering your lucky number or your order at the Italian restaurant. These love notes, which are almost like relationship revision notes, primarily demonstrate a desire: a desire to pay attention to detail. Remembering your favorite chocolate brand, the movie that always makes you cry, or your favorite flower is far from trivial. It's a subtle way of showing that you're listening and remembering.

This little digital notebook acts as an emotional compass . It helps you plan a surprise, choose the perfect restaurant, or simply avoid forgetting an important detail. Of course, some people find this almost "professional" method of expressing love amusing, but behind the somewhat methodical aspect often lies something very simple: the desire to do things well.

While some women instinctively record this information, men prefer to archive it in black and white. Men are capable of memorizing Minecraft cheat codes, but they need reminders to record their wedding date. They know the options of a car model and the functions of a DIY tool by heart, but they struggle to remember their sweetheart's favorite Disney movie. Why? Because women have been conditioned to remember everything, while men have always been more spontaneous.

So no, it's not some secret file worthy of a double agent. It's simply a modern way of saying, "You matter enough for me to take notes." And while the idea might seem amusing, it primarily serves as a reminder of something essential in any story: small gestures often speak louder than words.