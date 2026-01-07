This 14-year-old actress from Stranger Things is the target of repugnant comments.

In the final season of "Stranger Things," young Holly Wheeler, Nancy and Mike's younger sister, steals the spotlight. She went from a supporting character to a leading heroine in just a few episodes. While some praised actress Nell Fisher's innate talent, others turned the teenager into an object of fantasy. The 15-year-old found herself at the center of obscene comments, much like Millie Bobby Brown at the beginning of her career.

Nell Fisher, victim of unhealthy sexualization

While longtime fans struggle to come to terms with the end of their beloved series and still cling to the "Upside Down," others are discussing their immediate reactions. And talking about "Stranger Things" without mentioning Holly Wheeler's incredible comeback would be a grave mistake. In this final season, which sparked intense debate and fueled countless theories, Holly Wheeler is a central figure. She has almost more screen time than the true protagonist, the inimitable "Eleven."

A quiet and unassuming character in earlier seasons, she literally steals the show. A timid and innocent little sister, of whom we have very few memories, she has transformed into a fearless and courageous adventurer. In the first season, Holly babbles and plays with rag dolls, while in the grand finale, she pulls the strings of the plot.

Dressed in a gown that makes her look like the famous Alice in Wonderland, she plays a key role in this final battle against Vecna. However, instead of applauding this "rise to power" and praising her nuanced performance, some saw fit to denigrate the young woman and vilify her. On various Reddit forums, some more private than others, these predators had a field day, reducing the actress to a victim.

A promotional poster whose original meaning has been diverted.

Netflix and the creators of the series "Stranger Things" enlisted the artist Billy Butcher, renowned for his retro pop-art style. For the final season, he created several posters in the "Andy Warhol" vein, featuring each character alongside powerful symbols. Holly Wheeler, played by Nell Fisher, appears at the center of the poster with her face smeared with blood and a terrified expression.

Internet users with pedophilic tendencies have found sexual connotations where there was only teasing. They feel entitled to make lewd allusions to a child, which would be punished in the real world. Under the X-rated post (formerly on Twitter), one user even commented on the actress's full lips, adding insult to injury with vulgarity.

The underage actress undressed by AI

To satisfy their urges, predators now have a powerful and dangerous tool at their disposal: AI . Since Elon Musk took the reins of the adult entertainment industry, it's more efficient than ever. Worse, it reinforces the sordid fantasies of internet deviants. With the controversial Grok assistant , it's now possible to make any visual request without censorship. Nell Fisher quickly became a guinea pig in this image trafficking. On January 4th, a fake photo of her in a banana-shaped swimsuit circulated online. A young body defiled and abused remotely: this is a common crime in the darker corners of the web.

It's also a well-established tactic in the film industry: making naivety a criterion of desirability. Actresses are subjected to unhealthy and depraved gazes. Many lose their innocence on set and find themselves sexualized against their will, as if it were a necessary rite of passage. Before Nell Fisher, Millie Bobby Brown also had the dark experience of explicit innuendo and the pursuit of young women.

Today, internet users are suggesting she's reached her expiration date and accusing her of having grown up, a phenomenon that's inevitable unless you're named Benjamin Button. In her first appearances, Millie, barely into puberty, was already portrayed as an "adult," adorned with makeup, short skirts, and heels. Invited on the podcast The Guilty Feminist , she said she'd experienced "a good representation of what's happening in the world and how young girls are sexualized ."

Actress Nell Fisher should be celebrated for her incredible acting and disarming authenticity. Instead, her image is being violated by pedophiles in disguise.