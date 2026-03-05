What is the "handbag test" during a job interview?

Léa Michel
What if your handbag became a subject of professional evaluation? A practice called the "handbag test" is increasingly circulating in some recruitment processes. Presented as "a method to analyze the organization or personality," it is generating a lot of criticism, particularly regarding privacy and equality.

A rather surprising recruitment method, to say the least.

The "handbag test" involves a recruiter asking a candidate to show or empty the contents of her bag during an interview. The stated idea is to observe how the items are arranged in order to deduce certain character traits.

Wallet, keys, makeup, notebook, snacks, or receipts then become supposed clues to revealing the candidate's personal organization. According to the logic of this test, a structured bag with dedicated compartments would demonstrate a methodical and rigorous mind, while a more overloaded or less organized bag could be interpreted—wrongly—as a sign of disorganization. Furthermore, this practice, popularized particularly on social media, targets almost exclusively women.

What recruiters think they are analyzing

Recruiters who advocate this approach claim it's a way to go beyond the CV and observe a candidate's "real life." They believe several aspects are revealing:

  • Personal organization: the presence of pouches, structured storage or a kit of useful items would be interpreted as proof of anticipation and effective management of daily life.
  • Personality: certain objects could be perceived as clues about habits or interests.
  • Priorities and preparation: a notebook, a book or a charger could suggest curiosity, preparation or practicality.

However, these interpretations largely rely on assumptions. A full bag might simply reflect a busy lifestyle, a organized personality, or the need to carry several useful items on a hectic day. Personal organization isn't just about the appearance of an accessory.

A highly controversial practice

The "handbag test" is highly divisive. Many voices denounce it as a deeply biased tool.

  • First, it raises an issue of equality. Men rarely face equivalent demands regarding their personal belongings. Therefore, simply targeting an accessory associated with women reinforces an imbalance in the evaluation of candidates.
  • Furthermore, this type of request can expose intimate items: medication, sanitary products, personal documents. Asking someone to disclose these items in a professional context can be perceived as an intrusion into their privacy.

In France, legislation strictly regulates recruitment methods. The Labor Code prohibits questions or practices that infringe on privacy or are not directly related to the skills required for the position. Within this framework, inspecting the contents of a personal bag is not considered a legitimate evaluation method. Despite this, the practice can still occur in informal settings or in certain corporate cultures less aware of these issues.

Ultimately, the "handbag test" is as fascinating as it is perplexing, because it highlights certain biases still present in recruitment processes. Judging a candidate based on the contents of her bag amounts to projecting stereotypes rather than assessing actual skills. Professional success, however, is not measured by how one organizes their belongings.

