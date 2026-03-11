This former French astronaut caused a stir in the front row of a fashion show

At fashion shows, the front rows are often occupied by celebrities from film, music, or social media. Sometimes, an unexpected guest attracts attention. In Paris, at the recent Chanel Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show, the presence of French astronaut Claudie Haigneré in the front row sparked the curiosity of guests and online viewers alike.

An unexpected guest at Paris Fashion Week

The Chanel Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show, held at the Grand Palais, brought together numerous figures from the world of fashion. Among the guests, Claudie Haigneré's presence was quickly noticed. The former astronaut, recognizable by her short haircut and understated style, was seated in the front row. She wore a black ensemble consisting of wide-legged trousers and an embroidered jacket. This appearance surprised some observers, who are not accustomed to seeing figures from the scientific community at this type of event.

An invitation linked to a personal story

Claudie Haigneré's presence at the show was no coincidence. It was linked to the career of designer Matthieu Blazy. Before heading a major fashion house, the Belgian designer drew inspiration from the French astronaut for his graduation collection presented in 2006 at the La Cambre fashion school in Brussels. At the time, he was already imagining silhouettes inspired by space exploration, with technical shapes and references to astronaut suits.

Claudie Haigneré, a pioneer of space exploration

Claudie Haigneré is a major figure in European space exploration. In 1996, she became the first French woman to go into space during the Cassiopée mission aboard the Soyuz TM-24 spacecraft. She then participated in a second mission in 2001, becoming the first European woman to visit the International Space Station. In total, she spent more than 25 days in space during her missions.

In short, Claudie Haigneré's presence in the front row of a Parisian fashion show surprised many observers. This invitation also highlights the sometimes unexpected connections between fashion, science, and artistic inspiration. A pioneer of space exploration and a leading figure in French research, the former astronaut continues to make her mark, even in fields very different from space.