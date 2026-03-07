At just 9 years old, this boy presents his collection in Paris in a legendary location and moves the internet

Fabienne Ba.
At Paris Fashion Week, some shows attract attention for unexpected reasons. This year, 2026, a young designer, just 9 years old, particularly made a lasting impression. Originally from California, Max Alexander presented his collection in an iconic location in the French capital: the Opéra Garnier. His striking appearance quickly went viral on social media.

A passion for fashion since childhood

Max Alexander has been interested in fashion since a very young age. According to several international media outlets, he began creating his first garments around the age of four, using fabrics and ribbons. Since then, he has developed his designs with the help of his family and regularly shares his work on social media, where he posts videos showing the design process. His accounts now attract several million followers, fascinated by the creativity and spontaneity of his creations.

A fashion show presented at the Opéra Garnier

During Paris Fashion Week, the young designer had the opportunity to present his collection at an event held at the Opéra Garnier, one of Paris's most iconic venues. Inaugurated in 1875, this historic building is considered one of the capital's major cultural symbols and regularly hosts artistic and cultural events. Images of Max Alexander's show quickly circulated online, generating numerous reactions from internet users impressed by the designer's age.

The youngest designer to organize a fashion show

Max Alexander has also been recognized by Guinness World Records as the youngest fashion designer to stage a full-fledged fashion show. This distinction highlights the precocity of his career in a world generally dominated by professionals with many years of experience. According to information published by Guinness World Records, he began designing his own clothes at a remarkably young age, gradually developing a complete collection.

A story that has captivated social media

Beyond the performance itself, it's also the young designer's story that has resonated with many online. On his social media accounts, Max Alexander regularly shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of his work: fabric selection, garment assembly, and time spent in his studio, located in his family home. This sharing of the creative process helps explain the interest his online journey has generated.

At just nine years old, Max Alexander managed to capture the attention of the fashion world by presenting a collection during Paris Fashion Week. His runway show at the Opéra Garnier, as well as his recognition by Guinness World Records, illustrates an extraordinary journey. His story also highlights the growing influence of social media, which now allows young talents to share their creativity with a global audience.

