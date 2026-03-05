Gisèle Pelicot, who has become a global symbol of courage, was decorated by the Spanish Prime Minister.

Society
Léa Michel
Screen vidéo « Gisèle Pelicot décorée en Espagne | AFP » / Youtube

Gisèle Pelicot, an emblematic figure in the fight against gender-based violence, received the Spanish Order of Civil Merit on March 3, 2026, from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. This distinction recognizes her universal struggle to "shift the shame from the perpetrators."

A solemn tribute in Madrid

During a moving ceremony, Pedro Sánchez praised Gisèle Pelicot's "determination" in transforming "silence into collective awareness." He expressed his "deep respect" for this woman who dared to raise her voice against "unbearable male violence," extending her activism beyond French borders.

The Spanish leader decorated the septuagenarian for her pioneering role in "a cultural shift essential for society as a whole," through her advocacy for women's rights and freedoms. This official recognition establishes Gisèle Pelicot as a standard-bearer for a global cause.

From Mazan to European capitals

Following the landmark trial of her ex-husband in Mazan, where 50 men were convicted of drug-fueled gang rapes, Gisèle Pelicot has been making numerous international public appearances. Her book, "Et la joie de vivre" (And the Joy of Living), which has already sold hundreds of thousands of copies, recounts her ordeal and her resilience.

Received by Queen Camilla in London

Recently honored by Queen Camilla in the United Kingdom, who said she was "shocked" by her story, Gisèle Pelicot is now undertaking a series of meetings throughout Europe. From Madrid to London, she is carrying a universal message: the shame must shift to the perpetrators, and victims must speak out.

By awarding Gisèle Pelicot the medal, Pedro Sánchez honors a woman who transformed the Mazan trial into a global societal turning point. A symbol of unwavering courage, she reminds us that transforming suffering into a collective struggle can change mindsets. A well-deserved distinction for someone who now rejects the label of victim.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"Quiet vacationing," a new workplace trend that raises questions for companies

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"Quiet vacationing," a new workplace trend that raises questions for companies

Working with a sea view without taking time off… it's an idea that's gaining traction. With the rise...

Why combat sports are increasingly appealing to women

Long labeled "masculine", combat sports are changing their image. Tatami mats, rings and cages are seeing an increasing...

These situations, commonplace in a woman's life, actually constitute violence.

They're presented to you as "normal." You've heard them repeated since childhood, like an unavoidable background noise. Yet,...

Judged to be "wearing too much makeup" at the gym, this rugby player responds to the criticism

Why should you have to choose between strength and makeup? Why would mascara make dumbbells tremble? Faced with...

Gender-based violence in schools: a study points to a "worrying evolution" in the school climate

In several regions of the world, recent studies have raised concerns about a rise in misogynistic and anti-LGBTQIA+...

Does the "snail mail" trend mark a major comeback for handwritten letters among young people?

In a world where everything is written in seconds and erased with a simple swipe of a finger,...