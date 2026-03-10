Smart earrings could identify an attacker and alert the authorities

Society
Fabienne Ba.
@_bohlalemphahlele/Instagram

Faced with growing concerns about personal safety, numerous technological innovations aim to protect potential victims of assault. Some of these ideas come from very young inventors. This is the case of Bohlale Mphahlele, a South African teenager who designed smart earrings capable of identifying an attacker and sending an alert to the authorities.

An invention designed to improve safety

Sixteen-year-old Bohlale Mphahlele designed this technological project to help victims of assault react quickly and discreetly. Her idea is based on an everyday accessory: a pair of earrings. These smart earrings would incorporate several miniaturized electronic components, including a camera and a communication system.

The aim is to allow the wearer to trigger a safety device in a dangerous situation. According to reports in several media outlets, the earrings could capture an image of the attacker and automatically transmit the information to an alert service.

A discreet and fast system

The concept imagined by the teenager is based on a simple mechanism. When a person feels threatened, they could activate the device via a discreet gesture or an integrated button. Once triggered, the system would be able to:

  • take a picture of the person opposite
  • record certain useful information
  • transmit an alert to the authorities or an emergency contact

The idea is to prevent the victim from having to use their phone in a stressful or dangerous situation. This type of device could also preserve visual evidence that could help identify a suspect.

An innovation inspired by security challenges

The creation of this project is part of a context where wearable technologies are increasingly used to improve personal safety. In recent years, several companies have developed connected accessories—bracelets, pendants, or mobile applications—capable of sending an alert signal in case of emergency. Connected devices dedicated to security generally aim to address two main challenges: enabling a rapid response and remaining discreet enough not to attract attention.

Portable technologies are rapidly developing.

Bohlale Mphahlele's project also illustrates the rapid evolution of wearable technologies. These devices, integrated into everyday objects such as watches, glasses, or jewelry, can now incorporate sensors, geolocation systems, or even miniaturized cameras.

In the field of security, these innovations could contribute to developing new solutions to protect people in public spaces. However, as with any technology involving image capture or data transmission, their use also raises questions related to privacy protection and the management of collected information.

With her smart earring project, Bohlale Mphahlele offers an original idea that combines technology and personal safety. By designing a discreet accessory capable of quickly alerting the authorities and identifying an assailant, the teenager highlights the potential of connected devices in preventing assaults. While this concept remains to be developed, it demonstrates how innovation can emerge to address important social issues.

I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
An alternative to cremation is introduced in Scotland

