"It's unacceptable": an expat in Paris reveals the hidden side of her daily life

Behind the Parisian postcard image lies a less glamorous reality. Charlotte Wells, an American living in the capital, never expected to go viral by filming… her climb up the stairs to her apartment. And yet, this TikTok, with its deceptively dramatic tone, has captivated millions of internet users. With a mix of sarcasm and sincerity, the young woman reveals a rarely spoken truth: living in Paris is far from a permanent dream.

When the Parisian dream goes off the rails

It all started with an impromptu, almost instinctive departure. Exhausted by the pace of New York, Charlotte seized the opportunity of an empty apartment in Paris to take a break. From the moment the taxi dropped her off in front of her Haussmannian building, disillusionment crept in. No decent elevator, endless staircases, and a daily life more athletic than glamorous. Her biting humor, however, saved her. By recounting her daily climbs on TikTok (@char.winslow), baguette in hand, she transformed her weariness into a comedic ritual.

Internet users react with a mixture of laughter and indignation.

The video quickly sparked a flurry of comments. While many found the situation amusing, others were outraged: "This is unacceptable! The time and energy it takes just to get home is insane," wrote one user. Another added ironically, "And on top of that, I'm sure the rent is super expensive!" These remarks speak volumes about the perception of the "Parisian dream" from the outside—a mixture of admiration and astonishment at a less glamorous reality.

Behind the irony, Charlotte (@char.winslow) highlights a paradox: the contrast between the romantic clichés of Paris and the harsh realities of daily life. Far from the terraces and sunsets, she learns to build her own version of the City of Lights—through walks, encounters, and bursts of laughter. Perhaps that's the true beauty of being uprooted: laughing at what exhausts you, loving what seemed "unacceptable," and finding meaning where you least expect it.