The return of the "food industry" in 2026: why so many young people are embracing it

Society
Anaëlle G.
Gone are the fantasies of meteoric success and sleepless nights fueled by ambition. Among those under 30, a clear trend seems to be emerging by 2026: the desire for stable, low-stress work that leaves time for life. According to several studies, a growing number of young professionals (Millennials and Generation Z in particular) are abandoning competitive environments for jobs perceived as simpler, less high-profile, but synonymous with serenity. This shift challenges our relationship with success and redefines what it means to "succeed in one's professional life."

Low-pressure jobs are in high demand.

These professions have one thing in common: they offer a clear framework, regular hours, little internal competition, and a clear separation between professional and personal life. Among them, accounting comes out on top. It guarantees a good level of remuneration, fixed hours, little travel, and reassuring predictability.

But manual trades, often underestimated, are not to be outdone: electricity, plumbing, logistics. These professions offer rare stability, practical skills, and strong market demand. Added to this are shorter training programs and quick entry into the workforce.

Less anxiety, more time for yourself

According to a Fortune study published in December 2025 , 68% of young adults prefer a calm and stable job to a prestigious but stressful career. Among the advantages cited: a significant reduction in anxiety levels (–42%), better sleep, and more time for leisure and social relationships.

The New York Post confirms this shift: 62% of respondents surveyed say they prefer "low-pressure" jobs to preserve their mental health. " I use money to live, not to work myself to death," a young back-office employee told the newspaper.

A reaction to the culture of "always more"

Behind this deliberate choice lies a growing weariness with the "hustle culture" popularized on social media. Working tirelessly, taking on multiple projects, making oneself indispensable: these are all models now perceived as sources of exhaustion.

The lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, waves of burnout, job insecurity, and rising anxiety among young people have profoundly shaken these ideals. A HelloWork survey reveals that 79% of those under 30 consider mental health a determining factor in their career choices.

The new watchword? Balance. A stable professional life that leaves room for sports, travel, family, and personal passions. Work becomes a means, no longer an end in itself. In reality, it's not a rejection of work, but a redefinition of priorities. Where previous generations associated success with status and social advancement, the current generation (at least some of it) seems to value quality of life, free time, and consistency with its values.

I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
