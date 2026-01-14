Want to stop working at 30? These young people are choosing "mini-retirement".

Long associated with a well-deserved end to one's career, retirement is changing its face today. According to a phenomenon closely observed by the German magazine Der Spiegel , many employees in their thirties are now choosing to take a career break of a few months, without leaving the workforce entirely. This "mini-retirement" generally lasts between 3 and 12 months and is emerging as a modern alternative to silent burnout.

Take a break to better listen to your body

A mini-retirement is neither a disguised resignation nor a period of inactivity. It is a conscious choice: to respect one's limits, to acknowledge accumulated fatigue, and to give one's vital energy more space. In a society where performance is often valued at the expense of well-being, these young professionals are reclaiming the right to rest, to slow down, and to a gentler relationship with their bodies.

Unlike a traditional sabbatical, which is often lengthy and difficult to obtain, a mini-retirement is more flexible. It can be renewed throughout a career and doesn't require waiting decades to feel entitled to a break. As early as age 30, some are even saying, "My work-life balance is just as important as my CV."

Traveling to reconnect with what truly matters

In most cases, this break takes the form of a trip abroad. Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand are among the most popular destinations. The more affordable cost of living and the cultural immersion allow people to slow down, explore other ways of living and working, and take care of themselves. A change of scenery then becomes a way to reconnect with one's deepest desires, one's natural rhythm, and a more inclusive vision of success.

A freedom that is being seriously prepared

While a "mini-retirement" may seem appealing, it's not something you can just wing. Outside the European Union, comprehensive private health insurance is essential. In Germany, for example, as soon as an employee stops receiving income for more than a month, they must cover their own health and long-term care insurance contributions.

This reality demands rigorous planning: dedicated savings, subletting one's accommodation, or using a time savings account are among the solutions mentioned. This financial foresight allows one to experience the break with greater peace of mind, without guilt or unnecessary stress. Taking care of one's well-being also involves reassuring financial security.

Presenting the mini-retirement as a solid project

Obtaining your employer's approval can still be a challenge. Experts quoted by Der Spiegel emphasize a key point: your project must be presented with the same seriousness as a professional assignment. Language learning, volunteering, training, cultural immersion… these experiences demonstrate that a "mini-retirement" enriches your skills as much as your personal well-being. This approach reassures the company and reinforces the idea that this break is not an escape, but a lasting investment in your mental health and motivation.

A new, more respectful vision of work

Beyond the journey itself, the "mini-retreat" is a powerful introspective experience. It allows you to rethink your career path, explore alternative work models, and envision a less linear, but more aligned, professional journey. In a context where career paths are becoming increasingly fragmented, this respite becomes a tool for resilience.

Ultimately, by incorporating these breaks from their thirties onward, young employees redefine their relationship with work: more deliberate, more humane, and above all, more sustainable for both body and mind. This "mini-retirement" is therefore not a renunciation, but an affirmation: that your well-being deserves its rightful place, today, not later.