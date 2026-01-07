This 101-year-old barista is still working and causing a sensation

In the peaceful village of Nebbiuno, perched above Lake Maggiore, a timeless figure firmly holds her bar. Anna Possi, 101 years old, is undoubtedly the oldest barista in Italy. For over seven decades, she has served espressos and smiles every day at Bar Centrale, which has become a true local institution.

A vocation born in the post-war period

It was just after the Second World War that Anna took her first steps in the restaurant business, working alongside her uncle. In 1958, she and her husband opened Bar Centrale, a modest but welcoming café that remained open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (later in the summer), without exception. With the acquisition of its liquor license in 1971, the establishment kept pace with the changes in post-war Italy: the economic boom and the rise of tourism around the lake.

An impressive century-old routine

Every morning, Anna gets up early, chops wood for the wood stove, and tirelessly prepares coffees. Behind her counter, she handles the service, takes payments, and keeps the place clean. Her 61-year-old daughter, Cristina, who works at the town hall across the street, sometimes lends a hand. Anna remains independent: she lives upstairs and has never considered retiring.

Real coffee, and nothing else

At Anna's, there are no "Instagrammable lattes" or fancy recipes. In the morning, cappuccino. After, espresso—black, strong, no frills. Regulars and tourists alike queue up to taste the authenticity, and especially to meet this incredible "nonna" who, at 101, continues to serve with undiminished energy and memory. "Working keeps you young," she likes to say, with a mischievous wink.

An iconic figure of Italian longevity

Anna embodies a typical lifestyle of rural Piedmont: simple food, daily physical activity, and strong human connections. Her secret? "Move, smile, and drink strong coffee," she sums up. Always on her feet 12 hours a day, she is regularly featured in the Italian media, admired for her vitality and perseverance.

A tourist attraction in its own right

The Bar Centrale has become an essential meeting place: people come for a coffee, but above all to chat with Anna and capture the moment. The village of Nebbiuno benefits from this unexpected renown, proud of its extraordinary centenarian. A witness to history, Anna has lived through rationing, the arrival of electricity, the years of the economic miracle, right up to the smartphone era—all without ever leaving her bar.

At 101 years old, Anna Possi reminds us that longevity isn't just a matter of years, but of zest. In a world that's constantly accelerating, her unwavering presence at Bar Centrale is a reassuring respite, a tribute to taking one's time, to human connection, and to the small rituals that give meaning to everyday life. At Anna's, the coffee is strong, but the life lesson is even stronger.