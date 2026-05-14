The "Pilates girl" fascinates certain masculinist circles: what this new obsession reveals

Self-proclaimed masculinists, die-hard alpha males, and incels who embrace a virile aesthetic are no longer obsessed with women in floral aprons and perfectly styled hair. They now prefer a more modern image: a sporty woman in pastel leggings, arriving at her Pilates studio with a matcha in one hand and a pink mat over her shoulder. The Pilates girl is their new muse, the darling of the manosphere. Masculinists pin her on their forums like a Beyoncé poster in a teenager's bedroom.

The Pilates girl, a replacement for the traditional wife?

Beyond embodying a "beauty ideal," the Pilates girl also stirs the imagination of masculinists , tired of the " tradwife " with her rigid curlers. A hashtag subject to the frenzy of clicks, it has also become a reference point on the obscure forums of the manosphere. These men, who hammer their jaws and spread their testosterone like a subtle poison, are fascinated by Pilates girls. These women who wear padded leg warmers, velvet headbands, and who frequent minimalist studios with their takeaway smoothies.

In stark contrast to the bodybuilder with her steel arms and toned thighs, the Pilates girl is more than just a woman contorting herself on incomprehensible machines and strengthening her deep muscles through technical postures. She carries with her a philosophy of life and a host of symbols. Her starter pack includes lightweight weights that won't bulk up her arms, towels emblazoned with luxury brands, and oversized water bottles with a girly design.

If masculinists are obsessed with the term "Pilates girl," it's not because they're actually interested in the discipline, which they find "too gentle" for their egos. This woman, who simply wants to move without damaging her joints, embodies everything they hope for in a wife. According to content creator Christian Bonnier , it's even a sign, a "green flag." "If your girlfriend does Pilates, marry her immediately," he proclaims online. Based on his hasty conclusions, this segment of the female population, who swear by smoothie bowls and healthy salads , "doesn't go out on weekends so they can get up early." He continues, "and she'll come back in a good mood because no creepy guy hit on her."

How did masculinists appropriate the Pilates girl?

While masculinists feel threatened by women who lift weights and bulk up, they are completely fascinated by those who gently tone their bodies on delicately colored foam mats. Immune to criticism and virtual punishment, the Pilates girl receives preferential treatment on these impenetrable platforms. She is certainly one of the only women to attract praise more than condemnation. This woman, who was never destined to become the stereotypical image of the ideal bride, nor the main subject of masculinists, now appears endlessly in the content of self-proclaimed Don Juans and guardians of the patriarchal era.

Masculinists have a very limited and even distorted view of the Pilates girl. In their minds, she's a woman with a healthy lifestyle, who prepares diet meals, takes meticulous care of herself, and exercises moderately. Another advantage touted by these men who want to push society backward is that the Pilates girl only leaves the house to do her workouts.

“The ‘ manosphere ’ has a rigid conception of what a woman should be: a traditional, submissive, stay-at-home wife who conforms to a certain aesthetic. I think the stereotype associated with Pilates is linked to this aesthetic,” summarizes researcher Mariel Barnes, speaking to the media outlet “19th News.” In short, the new generation of “tradwife” is no longer busy cleaning the house, but performing acrobatic poses in a wrap top. These dangerous conflations of images make Pilates instructors easy prey.

"Pilates", no longer just a practice: a selection criterion

Unlike the self-proclaimed tradwife, who boasts about sweeping the floors and preparing delicious home-cooked meals for her husband, the Pilates girl is, unwittingly, the victim of a misinterpretation. Masculinists, who love to generalize, believe that a woman with a morning routine, a minimalist physique, and an affinity for gentle sports has a high potential for "docility."

These men, who long for the days of financial dependence and marital rape, are even making it a "condition" in love. A contestant from season 10 of "Love is Blind" named Chris has popularized this new requirement. His "type" is "a woman who does Pilates every day." If his potential partner doesn't lift her legs on a Pilates reformer and isn't sweating rosy hues, it's a definite no.

In an article in 19th News, Mariel Barnes warns that the word "Pilates" has become a kind of "code," a telltale sign that betrays men's rights activists in disguise, especially on dating apps. If, during your swipes, you come across a man who seems a little too interested in Pilates, don't fall into his trap.