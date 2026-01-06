In South Korea, baldness could soon be treated, and this is causing controversy.

What if hair loss became a public health issue? In South Korea, a presidential proposal has brought baldness back into the spotlight. Between social pressure, mental well-being, and budgetary debates, the subject is as divisive as it is thought-provoking.

A society where appearances carry significant weight

In South Korea, appearance is not a trivial detail: it is deeply embedded in social and professional dynamics. According to several studies , nearly 98% of young adults believe that beauty provides real social advantages. In this context, premature hair loss can quickly become a source of discomfort, or even isolation.

Approximately 10 million people in the country are affected by baldness, out of a total population of 51 million. This reality particularly impacts young adults, for whom entering the job market is already highly competitive. When you are expected to be high-performing, confident, and presentable, every detail of your appearance can seem crucial. Yet, let's remember: all bodies are valid, with or without hair, and a person's worth is not measured by their hair density.

Expensive treatments and a booming market

Faced with this pressure, the hair care market has grown considerably. In 2024 , it represented nearly 188 billion won (South Korean currency). Specialized shampoos, drug treatments, dietary supplements, and hair transplants make up a rapidly expanding sector, but one largely inaccessible to those on a modest budget.

Many men, in particular, live with their baldness in silence. Strategic bangs, carefully chosen hairstyles, discreet surgical procedures: hair loss is often managed behind the scenes. While women face intense pressure regarding makeup and appearance, men learn to conceal their receding hairline, sometimes at the cost of great anxiety.

"A matter of survival": the statement that sparked debate

It is in this context that President Lee Jae-myung asked his government to study expanding public health insurance to include treatments for hair loss. He asserts that baldness is no longer simply a cosmetic issue, but a genuine "matter of survival" for South Korean youth.

Already mentioned during his 2022 presidential campaign, this proposal has resurfaced with a central argument: the feeling of alienation experienced by young taxpayers. Many contribute to the healthcare system without being able to access support for a problem that directly affects their self-confidence, their mental health, and sometimes their chances during job interviews.

A measure deemed "populist" by its opponents.

The proposal is far from being unanimously accepted. Conservative figures and healthcare professionals strongly oppose it. Yoon Hee-sook , in particular, believes that priorities should be focused on serious illnesses like cancer rather than baldness. The financial argument is central: the South Korean healthcare system is already projected to have a deficit of 4.1 trillion won by 2026.

Conservative newspapers, such as the Chosun Ilbo, also denounced the decision as unilateral, made without thorough consultation with taxpayers. They argued that extending coverage to this type of treatment would open the door to the over-medicalization of problems deemed non-life-threatening.

Between mental well-being and budgetary realities

Health Minister Jeong Eun Kyeong takes a more measured stance. He acknowledges the real impact of hair loss on the confidence and mental health of young adults, while emphasizing the need for a rigorous financial analysis before any decision is made. Because behind baldness lies a broader question: what place is given to psychological well-being in public policy?

Some political figures openly support the measure. Representative Park Joo-min, who publicly acknowledges having undergone a hair transplant, sees it as a way to reduce stigma and encourage a more empathetic society.

A debate that goes beyond hair

Ultimately, this debate goes far beyond the issue of hair. It questions how a society defines health, normality, and body acceptance. Taking care of oneself should never be a source of shame, and losing one's hair should not be experienced as a personal failure.

Whether or not baldness is covered by health insurance, one thing is certain: in South Korea, the subject is no longer taboo. And opening up the dialogue is already a step towards greater kindness, body positivity, and respect for all body shapes.