Judged to be "wearing too much makeup" at the gym, this rugby player responds to the criticism

Society
Léa Michel
Why should you have to choose between strength and makeup? Why would mascara make dumbbells tremble? Faced with comments about her makeup during a weightlifting session, American international rugby player Ilona Maher decided to respond with panache - and a few well-lifted kilos.

A question that annoys... and motivates

Ilona Maher recently posted a video on Instagram. The opening caption asks, "Why do you wear makeup when you train? " The tone is set. Wearing gray leggings, a high ponytail, and understated jewelry, the rugby player sports a serene smile. Then she moves on to a series of exercises: bench presses with 34 kg, clean pull-ups, and controlled rows. All this with mascara and lipstick.

Her response, both simple and impactful: "Why not? It doesn't make me weaker!" A phrase that resonates like a wake-up call. She even wrote it in the caption of her video, in black and white: "My mascara isn't going to slim my muscles or make my work ethic nonexistent." In other words, her appearance doesn't define her performance or her determination.

In 2025, as a finalist on "Dancing with the Stars," she became the first woman to lift her male partner on the show. Once again, Ilona Maher broke the mold: yes, you can be powerful, muscular, spectacular—and love lip gloss.

Women's bodies, always commented on

Behind this video lies a broader reality. Women's bodies are constantly scrutinized, commented on, and analyzed. "Too much makeup," "not enough." "Too muscular," "too thin." "Too visible," "too discreet." But the principle is simple: you do what you want with your body. With your face. With your style.

Admittedly, wearing makeup to the gym isn't particularly recommended from a dermatological standpoint—especially since foundation can clog pores and prevent the skin from breathing during exercise—but it remains a personal choice. If you want a natural complexion so you can sweat freely, that's fine. If you feel more confident with a touch of mascara or something else, that's perfectly legitimate. Your strength isn't measured by your lipstick, or the lack thereof.

A wave of support

Reactions poured in under Ilona Maher's post. "We should be free to wear makeup or not," "Thank you for talking about it," "With an Olympic medal and these demands, makeup is the last thing on my mind." With over 5.4 million followers, Ilona Maher carries a message that extends far beyond the playing field. Body positivity, empowerment, self-affirmation: she embodies a generation that refuses to choose between its many facets. Powerful and stylish. Muscular and polished. Serious and playful: she proves that performance and personal expression can coexist without contradiction.

By lifting weights and responding to criticism, Ilona Maher reminds us of an essential truth: your body belongs to you. And you have every right to inhabit it as you see fit.

