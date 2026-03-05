"Quiet vacationing," a new workplace trend that raises questions for companies

Working with a sea view without taking time off… it's an idea that's gaining traction. With the rise of remote work, some employees are adopting a new habit: going on vacation while continuing to work, without informing their employer. This practice, called "quiet vacationing," is raising as many questions as it is intriguing.

When the office comes on vacation

"Quiet vacationing" refers to a situation where you continue to perform your professional duties while staying at a vacation destination. Beach, mountains, family home, or sunny city: the scenery changes, but work remains. Unlike a traditional vacation, you're not actually absent. You answer emails, participate in video conferences, and continue your usual tasks. The difference? Your employer is not informed that you have left your usual workplace.

The goal, therefore, is not necessarily to work less, but to enjoy a more pleasant environment without using up your vacation time. This practice is in line with other phenomena related to hybrid work, such as "quiet quitting," which has become widely popular on social media.

A trend that emerged with the rise of teleworking

Since the pandemic, remote work has become a permanent fixture in many sectors. The office is no longer necessarily a fixed location: it can now be your living room, a coworking space… or even a terrace overlooking the sea. When your tasks are completed and the internet connection is working, the exact location where you work sometimes becomes secondary. This new flexibility has opened the door to unprecedented practices, including "quiet vacationing."

The issue gained significant traction in the Anglo-Saxon media during the summer of 2023. A survey conducted by The Harris Poll among more than a thousand American employees revealed that 28% had already led their employer to believe they were working when they were actually busy with something else. Not all of them were on vacation, but this figure illustrates a shift in behavior in an increasingly digitalized professional world.

Why is this practice appealing?

If this trend is gaining popularity, it is because it meets several modern expectations related to work.

First, the quest for flexibility. Many employees want to be able to organize their work in a way that is more compatible with their personal life and well-being.

Then there's the difficulty of truly disconnecting. In some professional environments, taking time off can sometimes give the impression of being less engaged. As a result, some people prefer to stay connected while changing their surroundings.

Digital tools also facilitate this illusion of presence. It is possible to schedule emails, maintain an "active" status on professional email accounts, or respond quickly from a laptop.

Behind this apparent freedom, however, lies a paradox: teleworking can offer more autonomy while reinforcing a culture of hyper-availability.

Holidays… but not really rest

Working from a pleasant location may seem appealing, but it's no substitute for a real vacation. To recover mentally, occupational health specialists emphasize the importance of a genuine break from work obligations.

When you're constantly connected, your brain doesn't get the necessary recovery time. In the long run, this lack of disconnection can lead to mental fatigue, stress, and exhaustion. "Quiet vacationing" thus reveals a modern dilemma: wanting to enjoy the freedom offered by remote work while remaining constantly available.

A challenge for businesses

For organizations, this practice raises several important questions. It relates in particular to trust between managers and employees, but also sometimes to data security or legal obligations if an employee works from another country without declaring it.

Faced with these new habits, some companies are starting to experiment with more transparent solutions. One of these is the "workation," a concept that allows employees to work temporarily from a vacation location, but in a declared and regulated manner.

In short, "quiet vacationing" reflects a profound transformation in the relationship to work, particularly among younger generations who place greater value on work-life balance. This evolution primarily demonstrates one thing: flexibility has become a central expectation, but for it to remain beneficial for everyone, it requires open dialogue between employees and employers. Ultimately, the real question may not be where you work, but rather how to preserve freedom, trust, and a genuine right to rest.