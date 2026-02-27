Gender-based violence in schools: a study points to a "worrying evolution" in the school climate

In several regions of the world, recent studies have raised concerns about a rise in misogynistic and anti-LGBTQIA+ behavior among some boys at school. Long discreet or isolated, these attitudes unfortunately seem more pronounced today. Educational teams are asking themselves: how can we transmit values of equality and respect in a digital environment that blurs the lines?

A more tense climate in Quebec

In Quebec, qualitative research conducted by the Université du Québec à Montréal and the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement in nearly 200 schools describes a changing school climate. Those interviewed reported an increase in misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic remarks, as well as more visible opposition to feminist ideas and diversity.

Sexist graffiti, defaced rainbow flags, provocative gestures, and the stigmatization of teachers perceived as feminists: these signals, once marginal, seem to be multiplying. The study also highlights the influence of certain controversial public figures whose antifeminist stances circulate widely on social media. These discourses sometimes resonate with teenagers searching for role models, a sense of "power," or a feeling of belonging.

In France, worrying figures

In France, the National Observatory of Gender-Based Violence in Schools paints an equally worrying picture. By 2025, nearly one in six middle school girls and one in five high school girls report having experienced intimate partner violence at their school. Girls represent 85% of the recorded victims.

Insults targeting LGBTQIA+ students are also on the rise, as is the non-consensual distribution of intimate images. Behind these statistics are talented, energetic, and promising young people who should be able to thrive in a safe, supportive, and respectful environment that values their bodies and identities.

Normalization of such remarks in the United Kingdom

In the UK, a 2021 study published by the Office for Standards in Education highlights the normalization of sexist remarks from a very young age. Some students report that degrading comments are perceived as "normal" or "just a joke," making it more difficult to challenge them.

The report also highlights early exposure to pornographic content, sometimes as young as 11. For some boys, this exposure shapes distorted views of relationships and consent. In this context, it becomes essential to reaffirm that every body deserves respect, that every identity has its place, and that strength lies in empathy, not domination.

In South Korea, pressure and antifeminism

In South Korea, investigations reveal that middle school girls are subjected to daily verbal harassment of an intimate nature. This reality occurs within an environment marked by intense academic pressure, particularly surrounding the "suneung" exam, which is crucial for university admissions.

Meanwhile, the influence of male-dominated online influencers is growing. Antifeminist graffiti has been reported in some Seoul high schools. Here again, social media plays a key role in spreading polarizing rhetoric that can undermine a culture of respect.

The central role of social networks

From TikTok to X (formerly Twitter), digital platforms sometimes amplify radical or provocative content. By highlighting the most divisive posts, algorithms contribute to normalizing previously marginalized views. For adolescents still developing their identities, these messages can appear appealing because they offer simple answers to complex questions.

Faced with this situation, many experts are calling for a strengthening of education in equality, critical thinking, and respect for diversity. Training educational staff, engaging in dialogue with families, and better regulating minors' access to certain content are among the approaches being considered.

Ultimately, from Quebec to Europe, and even Asia, the contexts differ, but the messages are consistent. More than ever, it is crucial to remember that every student deserves to grow up in an environment where their body, identity, and voice are respected. Promoting equality means cultivating confidence, dignity, and the freedom to be fully oneself.