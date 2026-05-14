Kidnapped by her babysitter, she finds her real family more than half a century later

This is one of the most striking stories of recent years. In 1971, Melissa Highsmith disappeared at 22 months old, abducted by a woman who had posed as a babysitter. Fifty-one years later, a DNA test changed everything.

Fort Worth, Texas, August 23, 1971

That day, Alta Apantenco, a single mother working as a waitress in a restaurant, placed an ad in the local newspaper seeking a babysitter for her 22-month-old daughter, Melissa. A woman responded to the ad, missed an initial meeting, and then contacted the family again a month later, insisting on getting the job and claiming to have a large garden and experience with children. Melissa was entrusted to her care that day, but she never returned.

Fifty-one years of research

One of the few descriptions investigators had for decades was that of Apantenco's roommate, who described the babysitter as "dressed to impress" and wearing white gloves when picking up the child. A detail that proved useless for fifty years—due to the lack of a known identity and any solid leads. The police and the FBI were never able to find the woman or the child.

For over 50 years, Melissa's parents never found peace. With the help of the police and the FBI, they searched tirelessly for five decades. The family even created a Facebook group called Finding Melissa Highsmith to keep hope alive and raise awareness for the case. In September 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an anonymous tip about a possible sighting of Melissa in the Charleston, South Carolina area—a boost that sparked a new round of searching.

DNA as the key to the mystery

It was ultimately thanks to 23andMe that the case was solved. Melissa's father, Jeffrie Highsmith, submitted his DNA to the site and was surprised to receive an email linking him to Melissa's three children. Melissa was living in Fort Worth, a few miles from where she was abducted, under the name Melanie Walden, unaware that she had been kidnapped. He then contacted her via Facebook, and the reunion took place over Thanksgiving weekend in 2022.

Sharon Rose Highsmith announced the news on the family's Facebook page with these words: "We are beyond thrilled to announce that WE HAVE FOUND MELISSA!!! There are so many details we would love to share, but for now, we would just like to say that we followed a family DNA match on 23andMe which led us to her." The post was accompanied by photos of an emotional reunion—Melissa, 53, sitting next to her parents, looking at photos of herself she had never seen before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa's Voice (@finding__melissa)

A whole life built without knowing

What makes this story particularly heartbreaking is that Melissa Highsmith lived most of her life in Fort Worth—the same city where she was abducted—without ever knowing she had been kidnapped. She grew up, had children, and built a full life under a different identity, completely unaware that a family had been searching for her just a few miles away for over five decades.

A DNA test and a few clicks on a social network—it's sometimes that simple, and that time-consuming. Melissa Highsmith's story reminds us that some disappearances never truly close, until technology offers what decades of investigations couldn't.