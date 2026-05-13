Getting paid $50,000 to watch the 2026 World Cup: the job offer that's causing a stir

The job offer everyone's talking about this spring of 2026 isn't from a tech startup or a creative agency. It's from FOX Sports, the Fox Corporation's sports broadcasting subsidiary in the United States – and it's offering to pay someone $50,000 to watch football.

The offer that went viral on the internet

FOX Sports, FOX One, and Indeed have launched a nationwide search for a "FOX One Chief World Cup Watcher"—a $50,000 role to watch all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in 4K on FOX One, the tournament's official streaming platform. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026—39 consecutive days of matches—from a fully customized viewing area in the heart of Times Square in New York City.

A glass cube office in the middle of Times Square

The post is located in a transparent glass cube installed in the middle of Times Square, facing the thousands of visitors, tourists, and commuters who pass by daily. This setup turns each match into a veritable public watch party – the post holder becoming, in a way, the official World Cup superfan, on display for all to see for 39 days.

What the job really entails

The job comprises three main missions: watching every single minute of FOX Sports' 4K coverage of all 104 matches on FOX One, managing the viewing area in Times Square to create a unique collective experience, and creating and sharing authentic content on social media throughout the tournament to establish itself as the go-to source for World Cup viewers. A job description that therefore combines a passion for football, physical stamina, and social media savvy.

The live reveal on FOX

To apply, candidates must update their Indeed profile with their relevant experience and skills, enabling the "Employers can find you" option to allow the FOX recruitment team to locate them. They must also post a short video on social media explaining why this position is right for them, using the hashtag #ChiefWorldCupWatcher. Applications are accepted until Sunday, May 17.

The selected individual will be revealed live on June 6 during the broadcast of the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game on FOX. The position officially begins on June 6—one week before the start of the tournament—and ends on July 26, one week after the championship game.

Behind the marketing ploy, a real business issue

The FOX Sports and Indeed partnership is designed to highlight FOX One as the premier destination for the World Cup, while leveraging the Indeed platform for a campaign that blends sports, social media, and brand marketing. Robert Gottlieb, President of Marketing at FOX Sports, summarized the ambition: "The FIFA World Cup will be a historic tournament that deserves equally historic recruitment. A committed candidate will have the job of a lifetime to experience and celebrate every story, every nation, and every exhilarating moment that defines the beautiful game."

$50,000 to watch 104 football games in a glass cube in Times Square—the job is a dream for some. However, it requires tolerating irregular hours, constantly creating content, enduring the pressure of being exposed to the gaze of thousands of New Yorkers, and so on. Some would call it a job. Others, the opportunity of a lifetime.