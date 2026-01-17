"I started classical dance at 37": her story challenges preconceived notions

On Instagram, content creator @leblogdeneroli recently shared a reel that resonated with thousands of people. In it, she's seen in a leotard and pointe shoes, practicing a discipline often associated with "youth": classical ballet. At 37, she confides in a voiceover: "I thought I'd never improve." This message resonated with many women who, like her, have buried childhood dreams under the weight of years, obligations, or the judgment of others.

Reconciling the present with the little girl she once was

In her online presence, @leblogdeneroli alternates images of her dance classes with photos of herself as a child, in a tutu, clearly passionate. She writes, "We're doing classical dance," as if addressing her younger self. This tender and sincere presentation evokes a universal theme: reconciliation with one's past, tenderness towards one's inner child, and the right to rekindle long-forgotten passions.

Starting classical dance as an adult is not just an activity: it is an act of self-confidence, a return to a form of lightness, personal expression, sometimes even healing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariel | Néroli's Blog (@leblogdeneroli)

Classical dance, not just for children

The testimony of @leblogdeneroli contradicts a still deeply ingrained idea: that classical dance is "no longer for us" after a certain age. Through her videos, she shows that learning is possible, even later in life, and that it can be a source of joy and self-improvement, without the goal of professional performance.

In France, a growing number of dance schools now offer classes specifically for adult beginners. The motivations are varied: to resume an artistic activity, to work on posture and flexibility, or simply to fulfill a long-held dream. The obstacles, however, are often psychological: fear of judgment, the feeling of being "too old," or the belief that one will never reach the required level. The story of @leblogdeneroli gently and sincerely dismantles these barriers.

An inspiring message for all those who doubt.

In the comments on her channel, many women identify with her journey. Some share their own experiences, while others admit they never dared to take the plunge. This type of content, far removed from the dictates of performance or appearance, highlights a new form of female empowerment: one that is based neither on perfection nor eternal youth, but on freedom of choice. Daring, even later in life. Allowing yourself to start, to make mistakes, to start again. At 37 or 57 (or older). The message is clear: it's never too late to reconnect with what truly inspires you.

An invitation to reconnect with oneself

This story isn't just about a woman starting out in classical dance. It's also about a woman who listens to herself and makes space for her inner journey. Through dance, @leblogdeneroli isn't trying to make up for lost time. She's transforming it. And for many, this approach opens a door that becomes a space they can step through: taking singing lessons, picking up drawing again, learning an instrument, or simply getting moving again, for themselves. Because it's never too late to be at peace with yourself.

Ultimately, @leblogdeneroli's journey reminds us that life is full of second chances and new beginnings, regardless of age. Her story encourages everyone to rethink the limits they impose on themselves and to allow themselves to dream, create, and explore, without being confined by norms or statistics.