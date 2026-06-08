Marketed as a stress reliever in China, this black doll is sparking outrage.

To combat chronic stress, some people squeeze foam balls, fiddle with specially designed rings, or squeeze gelatinous objects. Chinese internet users, however, take out their frustrations on black-skinned dolls called "Natasha Dolls." On social media, they vent their anger on these malleable figures, and it resembles more of an outpouring of hatred than a relaxing moment.

Black dolls treated without compassion

Stress is undeniably the disease of the 21st century. It's a scourge that knows no borders, and everyone has their own methods for experiencing that elusive serenity of mind and resetting their thoughts. Some dig their fingers into glittery slime balls, while others practice mindfulness meditation from their office chairs. The Chinese, meanwhile, unleash their anger and repressed emotions on a doll called the "Natasha Doll," the equivalent of those soft silicone balls.

It appears as a small baby, simply dressed in a colorful diaper. Unlike porcelain dolls that break at the slightest mishap, these models withstand any rough handling without ever breaking. They deform under clenched fists and deliberate jostling but quickly return to their original shape. With its visible wrinkles, chubby face, harmless countenance, and cute appearance, it's hard to imagine anyone harming this baby with its chewing-gum skin. Yet, Chinese internet users subject it to disproportionate violence and engage in veritable crash tests. It's almost a personal vendetta.

What's disturbing about these videos is that they consistently involve dolls with dark skin . The content circulating on TikTok is shockingly brutal. Under the guise of "letting go," users hit the dolls, pour boiling water on their bodies, trample them mercilessly, and cut them into pieces. Others amuse themselves by bleaching their skin with makeup or flattening them like pancakes.

It's "dehumanizing," internet users are crying racism.

The people inflicting manual pain on this Natasha Doll don't appear to be relaxing or releasing tension, but rather torturing the doll and seeking its total destruction. At least, that's how internet users felt upon seeing these images, which are likely to offend the sensibilities of people of color. They consider this gratuitous animosity. "You'll never convince me this is harmless. It's dehumanizing," says content creator @tanaissa, who was quick to capitalize on this viral trend.

They also wonder why people of Chinese nationality use Black dolls as scapegoats. They refuse to believe it's a mere coincidence. On Chinese platforms like Red Notes, those most directly involved justify this choice of skin tone by saying that "a white baby would look too human and realistic" to be subjected to such torture. In other words, a Black baby would be a mere "thing" that could be run over, thrown from the fifth floor, or put on like a sock. Except that, instead of becoming a shameful archive, this trend has taken on extraordinary proportions. The Natasha Dolls have become a byproduct of pervasive racism, ranging from virtual filters to sour candies.

Similar acts of racism condemned by associations

The persecution endured by the Natasha Dolls is just the tip of a staggering iceberg. On Chinese social media, where rules are more lenient and censorship virtually nonexistent, Black people are mocked and reduced to "freak shows." As the media outlet Okafrique explains in a chilling video, "entire channels broadcast scenes showing Chinese people mistreating real Black babies." Terrifying vulnerable, penniless Black children is a common pastime on these local platforms.

To combat this normalization of racism and the problematic content that contaminates the internet, associations have reacted firmly. "The Chinese government should recognize and condemn the anti-Black racism that prevails on the internet in China and adopt measures to promote tolerance and combat prejudice," said Human Rights Watch .

The problem, therefore, lies not only in the brutality of the videos, but also in the message they convey, consciously or unconsciously. By repeatedly transforming these Black dolls into legitimate targets of mockery, humiliation, or spectacular destruction, this content risks normalizing already deeply entrenched stereotypes.