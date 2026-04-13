This professional tennis player is training amidst the sound of bombing.

Society
Fabienne Ba.
Screen vidéo @martakostyuk / Instagram

Ukrainian professional tennis player Marta Kostyuk shared a striking reality of her athletic preparation: training in Kyiv under the constant sound of air raid sirens. Her account highlights the challenges faced by some athletes competing in unstable geopolitical contexts.

A message that reflects a difficult reality

On her social media, Marta Kostyuk indicated that she is preparing for the clay court season in Kyiv while facing air raid alerts. She wrote: “Clay season prep in Kyiv. Under air raid alarms.” This message highlights the difficult conditions under which some athletes continue their training, despite an environment marked by insecurity. Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, many Ukrainian athletes have spoken about the impact of the conflict on their training, travel, and careers.

Essential preparation for the clay court season

The clay court season is a crucial period in the professional tennis calendar, featuring several major tournaments in Europe. Physical and technical preparation is particularly demanding, as this surface alters the speed of play and movement. Training in an environment marked by frequent disruptions can interfere with the continuity of athletic development, requiring significant adaptability. For professional players, consistent training is a key element of performance in international competitions.

Sport and geopolitical realities

Since 2022, several Ukrainian athletes have publicly addressed the impact of the war on their careers. Some have chosen to train abroad, while others—like Marta Kostyuk—continue to share images of their daily lives in their home country. These athletes' accounts serve as a reminder that geopolitical events can have direct repercussions on athletic preparation, mental health, and competitive performance. In this context, the voices of athletes also become a way to raise awareness of realities that extend beyond the realm of sports.

A player committed both on and off the court

Marta Kostyuk has spoken out on several occasions about the consequences of the war in Ukraine, particularly during international tournaments. Like other Ukrainian athletes, she has emphasized the importance of continuing to represent her country despite the difficulties. Her participation in international competitions takes place within a context where many athletes are striving to maintain their careers while remaining attentive to the situation in their homeland. This dual reality underscores the complexity of the journey for athletes operating in an environment marked by uncertainty.

Ultimately, Marta Kostyuk's account highlights the unique conditions under which some athletes continue their professional training. Training under air raid alerts illustrates the impact of the geopolitical context on athletes' daily lives. Beyond athletic performance, this situation underscores the adaptability required to compete at the highest level in exceptional circumstances.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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