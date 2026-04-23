She became a lawyer at 17, after entering law school at 13.

She was only 13 years old when she enrolled in law school in California. A few years later, Sophia Park achieved an even more impressive feat: becoming a lawyer at just 17. This exceptional trajectory has been confirmed by American media outlets, including CBS News, which have chronicled her extraordinary journey through the Californian legal system.

Accelerated progress in the American education system

From her early entry into higher education, the young woman followed an accelerated path: law courses taken ahead of schedule, rapid validation of degrees, and steady progress toward the bar exam. In the United States, this type of trajectory remains extremely rare, especially in disciplines as demanding as law.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only)

A record for precocity at the California bar

By passing the bar exam, Sophia Park became one of the youngest people ever admitted to the bar in California. This record even surpasses some previously noted family achievements in the legal field. This highly selective exam is the final step to officially practicing law.

A family history closely linked to law

His career path is rooted in a family deeply connected to the justice system. Several family members already work in the legal field, creating a sense of continuity and transmission within this demanding discipline. This family dynamic appears to have played a role in his career choice and rapid advancement.

An ambition focused on defending victims

Beyond her academic achievements, the young lawyer affirms her commitment to defending victims and protecting their rights. She emphasizes a desire to serve justice rather than simply break records. This stance lends a more human dimension to a career path often presented as exceptional primarily in terms of academics.

Entering law school at 13 and becoming a lawyer at 17, this young American embodies an extraordinary academic path within the American legal system. Beyond the record, her story illustrates the exceptional precocity of certain talents and their determination to quickly establish themselves in high-responsibility careers.