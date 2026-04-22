A prediction from a Nobel Prize-winning physicist reignites the debate on the end of humanity.

Physicist and Nobel laureate David Gross has reignited a sensitive debate about the global risks facing humanity. In an interview with Live Science , he discusses a statistical estimate of nuclear danger and its long-term implications. His analysis is not based on prophecy, but on a probabilistic calculation applied to current international tensions.

An estimated 2% annual risk of nuclear disaster

David Gross offers a striking estimate: approximately a 2% annual probability of nuclear war, or a "one in 50 chance each year." He explains in detail:

“There was an estimate there was a 1% chance of nuclear war every year… I feel it's not a rigorous estimate that the chances are more likely 2%. So that's a 1-in-50 chance every year. The expected lifetime, in the case of 2% per year, is about 35 years”

In French: "The probability of a nuclear war each year was estimated at 1%... I think it's less rigorous to estimate this probability at 2%, or one chance in 50 per year. The projected lifespan, with a rate of 2% per year, is approximately 35 years." In other words, if this level of risk remained constant, it would become significant over a few decades.

A statistical conclusion: approximately 35 years in this scenario

From this model, the physicist deduces a life expectancy of approximately 35 years for humanity in this theoretical scenario. This is not a predicted end date, but a mathematical result based on an accumulation of annual probabilities. This projection aims to illustrate the seriousness of a low but recurring risk over time.

Multiple threats beyond nuclear power

In his reasoning, David Gross does not limit himself to nuclear power. He also mentions:

the weakening of international arms control agreements

the rise in geopolitical tensions

and the risks associated with advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence

According to him, these combined factors would increase overall instability.

A controversial model within the scientific community

While this type of calculation attracts attention, it remains a subject of debate. Many scientists point out that it is a theoretical risk model, dependent on assumptions that are difficult to measure precisely. These estimates serve more to illustrate orders of magnitude than to predict an actual timeframe.

In summary, by suggesting a risk of 2% per year and a projection of approximately 35 years in this scenario, David Gross is not giving a date for the end of humanity, but rather warning of an accumulation of global risks. His analysis primarily highlights a central idea: even if small in isolation, certain dangers become significant when they persist over time.