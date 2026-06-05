During her graduation ceremony, this student puts on a show and the video goes viral

Receiving his diploma, descending the few steps to the stage… and suddenly bursting into a dance frenzy, culminating in a backflip to thunderous applause. The sequence, captured in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (USA), immediately went viral on social media.

A moment of pure joy

On May 19, 2026, A'Myria Marquee was about to receive her diploma at the GEO Next Generation High School graduation ceremony in Baton Rouge. No sooner had she grasped it than she launched into an impromptu, frenetic, and joyful dance routine, triggering applause and laughter from the entire room. The icing on the cake: a perfectly executed backflip right in the middle of her dance.

The video clip quickly went viral on social media, where it has now been viewed by hundreds of thousands of touched internet users. This infectious burst of joy serves as a gentle reminder of just how much these moments deserve to be celebrated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Ford (@poeticpaige35)

Much more than a diploma: an exceptional career path

Behind this spontaneous scene lies a real obstacle course. On her social media, A'Myria Marquee explained that she did not simply "get her high school diploma": she also obtained an "associate's degree" - the American equivalent of a two-year undergraduate degree.

In practical terms, the young woman will therefore enter university directly into her third year (junior), shattering the norms for her age group. In her celebratory post, she made a point of paying tribute to her mother. "Thank you, Mom, for always believing in me, supporting me, and pushing me to improve every day. None of this would have been possible without you," she wrote, accompanied by a purple heart.

An emotional teacher behind the camera

The video resonated so deeply, in part thanks to the person who filmed it: Brittney Ford, A'Myria Marquee's teacher since first grade. She shared the moment on her own Instagram account, along with a heartfelt message.

“Ford will love you forever and always… you know I’m crying!” she wrote, punctuating her message with a flurry of red hearts. Seeing a student you’ve known since childhood reach such a milestone is priceless—and that shines through in every second of the video, which has become, in turn, a declaration of love between a teacher and her former student.

With her dance and unexpected somersault, A'Myria Marquee did much more than celebrate her diploma: she transformed an ordinary ceremony into a pure parenthesis of shared joy, and reminded everyone that an academic journey, however excellent, is worthless without the joy one puts into it.