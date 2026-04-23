A former international football player becomes deputy fire chief

Former England international rugby player Michelle Hickmott is about to take another major step in her career by becoming deputy chief of a departmental fire and rescue service in the UK. After a professional sports career, she transitioned into the field of civil defense, an area in which she has worked for several years.

From the English national team to fire stations

Before her career change, Michelle Hickmott played as a defender and was notably selected for the England women's national football team, earning one international cap. She also played for several clubs in the English women's league, developing a solid sporting career before ending her professional football career.

A gradual transition into emergency services

After her sporting career, she joined the fire and rescue service, where she steadily rose through the ranks. She held various operational and training positions, notably in several regional services and specialized institutions. Her experience now spans several years in the management, training, and supervision of rescue teams.

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An appointment to a strategic leadership position

Her appointment as deputy fire chief comes amid a modernization of emergency services. She joins the staff of a British fire and rescue service, where she will contribute to strategy, operational organization, and team management. This move marks a significant step in her career outside of sports.

A transitional figure between sport and public service

Michelle Hickmott's career path exemplifies the successful transition of former athletes to positions of responsibility in the public sector. Her management, discipline, and teamwork skills, acquired on the football field, are often highlighted in this type of career trajectory. Her appointment is seen as a prime example of a bridge between elite sports and demanding civilian careers.

From international athlete to deputy fire chief, Michelle Hickmott embodies a rare and inspiring career change. Her journey highlights the diversity of possible paths after elite sports and the growing presence of individuals with a sports background in public service leadership positions.