Being bilingual offers an unrecognized advantage when making certain decisions.

Thanks to watching TV series in their original language, attending school regularly, or having dual citizenship, you're lucky enough to speak two languages fluently? It's not just an asset on your CV; it's also a valuable tool in your daily life, especially if you're perpetually indecisive. Here's how to turn it into an inner strength.

Thinking in both languages, a habit to develop

If you haven't been sleeping or making blowguns out of your pens during your language classes, you must be at an advanced level and possess a vocabulary richer than just "hello" or "cheers." Whether you learned foreign languages in school, through Netflix, or at home, it's not just useful for traveling the world or applying for jobs . Being bilingual is a quality you can highlight in interviews or put into practice when the opportunity arises. And you don't need to wait for a special occasion, a chance encounter at a bar, or a job in international business to speak your second language.

According to Fast Company, language directly influences how you think. In French or Spanish, many words are gendered and create mental confusion instead of simplifying reasoning. Therefore, a problem will not have the same solution depending on the language in which you address it.

When you only speak your native language, you rarely realize how much the words you use can shape your thinking and your interpretation of reality. This is what Fast Company reveals. It's like a double-edged sword. If you have an internal translator, fixed in your head, and you can switch from one language to the other without too much effort, you can easily change your interpretation and gain perspective.

A simple trick to change your point of view

If you're facing dilemmas or difficult choices, switch your brain to your second language, just like you do in the Netflix settings. TV series and movies are excellent examples for understanding the impact of translation.

Sometimes, the script differs from one language to another, providing more detail or omitting others. This is also true of translated literary works. Many French readers found Fredda McFadden's bestselling novels "flat" and "soulless," while English-speaking readers devoured them without hesitation. The mechanism is similar when you make decisions or engage in a monologue with yourself.

In her book " The Power of Language ," cognitive scientist Viorica Marian explores how speaking multiple languages influences our thinking. Her research shows, in particular, that our reasoning can change depending on the language we use. Thinking in one's native language tends to engage emotions more deeply, as it is the language in which our memories, habits, and emotional reactions are most deeply rooted.

Conversely, thinking in a second language requires additional mental effort: situations are often analyzed with greater detachment and reflection. As a result, decisions made in a foreign language tend to be less influenced by emotion and more guided by rational logic. Ultimately, this is a way of setting aside emotions to focus on what is essential.

A useful reflex for taking a step back and reflecting on one's choices

When faced with a breakup, a career change, a family argument, or even a simple message you don't know how to reply to, switching languages could be a helpful mental tool to try. Not to complicate your thinking further, but rather to clarify it.

Thinking in your second language acts a bit like a filter. Memories, emotional automatisms, and impulsive reflexes are often less charged. You observe the situation with a little more distance, as if you were looking at the problem from a different angle. This doesn't mean you should banish intuition or stifle your emotions. They obviously have their place in our decisions, but when you tend to ruminate, catastrophize, or be guided by the fear of regret, mentally switching to another language can help calm the inner turmoil.

In practice, this can be as simple as asking yourself a question in your second language: "What do I actually want?" , "Is this really a bad idea?" or "What would be the most reasonable option?" . Some people even keep a bilingual diary, alternating languages depending on their mood or the nature of their concerns.

Speaking multiple languages isn't just about ordering coffee abroad or landing a job. It can also be a subtle yet powerful way to refine your thinking, challenge your assumptions, and sometimes make decisions that are more aligned with what you truly want.