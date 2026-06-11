The "Sagrada Família" reaches a historic milestone and becomes the tallest church in the world

In Barcelona, the Sagrada Família has just entered a new symbolic dimension. With its central tower now completed, the Barcelona basilica has become the tallest church in the world. A moment of collective grace, celebrated at the heart of a unique building, a moment of both emotion and awe. June 10, 2026, will remain a key date in the monument's history.

A ceremony of global significance

Before tens of thousands of faithful, Pope Leo XIV presided over a solemn mass in the basilica, on the fifth day of his official visit to Spain. The atmosphere was deeply vibrant, imbued with a sense of unity and reverence.

Before the service, he paused in prayer at the tomb of the visionary architect, recalling the spiritual and human dimension of his work. In a highly symbolic gesture, he then blessed the central tower dedicated to Jesus Christ, the final major element of the project conceived by Antoni Gaudí. The ceremony also brought together King Felipe VI, the Queen, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, along with thousands of people who came to share this exceptional moment.

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172.5 meters: a new symbolic height

With the completion of its central tower, the Sagrada Família now reaches 172.5 meters. This height officially makes it the tallest church in the world, surpassing Ulm Cathedral in Germany.

Beyond the record, this tower embodies a profoundly harmonious vision. Gaudí wished that his work would never exceed the height of Montjuïc hill, which he considered a natural creation superior to any human construction. This deliberate limitation lends the monument a dimension of humility and balance, almost poetic in its quality.

A vibrant tribute to Gaudí

The date of June 10, 2026, holds particular significance: it marks the centenary of Antoni Gaudí's death. The choice of this date amplifies the emotional weight of the event. A deeply committed architect, Gaudí dedicated the last years of his life to the basilica, living in constant harmony with its construction.

His legacy, now recognized as visionary, continues to inspire through its audacity and attention to detail. His spiritual journey, marked by official recognition from the Church, adds a human and luminous dimension to this extraordinary project.

A project that is still alive and inspiring

Even though the central tower is complete, the Sagrada Família remains a work in progress. Some façades and architectural elements still need to be finished, which could take several more years. Technical and urban challenges persist, particularly around certain sensitive areas of the project. Yet, this incompleteness is also part of its charm: the basilica remains a living, constantly evolving work, continuing to transform before the eyes of the world.

More than an architectural feat, the Sagrada Família embodies a collective and human experience. It unites, it inspires, it uplifts. By becoming the tallest church in the world, it not only reaches for the sky, but also reminds us of the power of projects born from patience, faith, and creativity. A century after Gaudí, his dream continues to rise—and to connect generations in a shared spirit of harmony and beauty.