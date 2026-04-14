An internet user shares her clothes folding technique to optimize space in her suitcase.

Journey
Anaëlle G.
Photo d'illustration : Freepik

Packing a suitcase can quickly become a headache, what with wrinkled clothes and a lack of space. On social media, content creator @mademoiselleImanne offers a simple yet ingenious method for optimizing space. Her secret? Packing clothes flat rather than stacking or rolling them.

A clear and visually appealing organization

The technique is based on a very simple idea: lay each garment flat in well-structured layers. As a result, your suitcase immediately becomes more organized. No more chaos where everything is jumbled together. By adopting this folding method, you create a clean, almost visual organization that allows you to identify your outfits in the blink of an eye. Each piece finds its place without crushing the others, giving a very satisfying impression of order.

This type of packing can also transform your relationship with preparing your suitcase. You no longer feel like you're enduring the departure process; you're almost putting together a carefully curated and effortless selection of outfits.

@mademoiselleimanne PhD in packing ☺️ #packwithme #travel #tiktokfashion #summer ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design

More accessible (and better preserved) clothing

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this method offers a real practical advantage. By laying your clothes flat, you avoid having to unpack everything just to grab a single t-shirt. Each category can be logically organized: tops on one side, bottoms on the other, or even complete outfits grouped together. This saves you time once you arrive at your destination, especially if you like to maintain a certain harmony in your clothing choices.

Another important point: clothes are generally less wrinkled. Without excessive compression or tight rolling, the fabrics breathe better. Your favorite pieces, whether flowing, fitted, or more delicate, will therefore retain their shape better.

A simple tip that everyone agrees on.

On TikTok, this method quickly gained popularity. In the comments under @mademoiselleImanne's video, many praised the technique as simple, effective, and enjoyable to use. What's particularly appealing is that it requires no special accessories or skills. There's no need to master complex folding techniques or invest in expensive organizers. It also aligns with a broader trend: simplifying daily life while maintaining a certain aesthetic. A well-packed suitcase also means a lighter mind when it's time to travel.

Of course, like any tip, this technique isn't a hard and fast rule. You can adapt it to your needs, habits, and the type of clothes you're packing. After all, your suitcase reflects your travel style, and whatever your approach, the most important thing is to feel good about your choices, in clothes that make you feel comfortable and confident.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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