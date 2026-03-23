Why do some internet users recommend not using the kettle in hotel rooms?

You're out and about, you fancy a cup of tea or coffee… and then a little voice whispers, "What if this kettle has a story?" On social media, a growing number of users are urging caution. Behind this warning are surprising accounts and a simple question: can we really trust this everyday object?

A controversy that arose on social media

The whole thing escalated with viral videos, notably one of a former flight attendant explaining how she used hotel kettles to wash her clothes while traveling. In her video, she described a technique involving heating water directly with clothes inside the kettle. A practical tip for some, but one that mainly sparked a mixture of surprise and disgust among many internet users.

Since then, this type of content has circulated regularly on TikTok and Reddit, fueling growing distrust. The idea has taken hold: these kettles may not always be used solely for preparing hot drinks.

These unintended uses raise questions.

Beyond this personal account, several online discussions mention other unexpected uses. Some travelers admit to using it to heat food, clean small items, or even as a temporary solution in urgent situations. Nothing systematic, of course, but enough to raise some questions.

Because ultimately, it's not so much the frequency of these practices that's the issue… but the simple fact that they exist. And when it comes to what you put in contact with your body, your mouth, or your well-being, the question of hygiene quickly becomes paramount.

A variable maintenance issue

Another factor to consider is cleaning. In hotels, cleaning protocols can vary depending on the establishment, its rating, and its resources. Visible areas like bedding and bathrooms are generally cleaned thoroughly. However, smaller items like kettles may sometimes be checked less frequently.

This doesn't mean they're dirty, but simply that their maintenance might be less systematic. And when we're talking about an object that contains water, sometimes stagnant, that alone can be enough to raise a certain level of concern.

A real risk or an amplified concern?

To date, no health authority has officially recommended avoiding hotel kettles. Therefore, there is no proven widespread danger. Boiling water eliminates a large portion of microorganisms, which already limits the risks. However, this does not guarantee complete cleanliness if the kettle has not been properly cleaned beforehand.

In reality, the debate hinges primarily on the precautionary principle… and your own comfort level. Some people will use the kettle without hesitation, others will prefer to avoid it. And both positions are equally valid.

The right reflexes if you have any doubt

If you want to use the kettle while remaining calm, a few simple steps can reassure you.

For example, you can rinse it before use, boil some water first without consuming it, or simply avoid any misuse on your part.

Some travellers even prefer to bring their own equipment, for added peace of mind.

In short, the idea isn't to give in to worry, but to empower you to make choices that respect your comfort and your relationship with hygiene. Social media sometimes amplifies certain fears, but it can also help you adopt simple habits. The key is to find what works for you, in line with your routines and comfort level. After all, traveling is also about feeling good wherever you are.